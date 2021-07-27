Charlotte Idol
The Charlotte Idol singing competition Audition Night will be virtual and live-streamed at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 on Facebook and YouTube. Singers who qualify will have the opportunity to compete on Finals Night for a chance to win cash prizes. Singers can register for $20 by emailing CharlotteIdolHC@gmail.com. There are only 40 audition spots available. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition’s programs and services. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Darcy Woods at Darcy.Woods@CChomelesscoalition.org or by calling 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Warm Mineral Springs for free
The city of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis. The Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission. For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
Live Maine Lobster Bake
The Charlotte County Historical Center Society's 20th Annual Authentic Live Maine Lobster Bake will be held Sept. 25 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Purchase a $15 wristband and enjoy the open bar from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Dinners are: twin lobsters (each 1¼ pounds) for $85; steak and lobster for $75; One Maine lobster for $60; Steamer pot, sirloin steak, chicken breast or stuffed zucchini for $50. Meals include New England Clam Chowder, steamed clams and mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, hard-boiled egg, coleslaw, warm rolls, hot drawn butter, and strawberry shortcake.
Tickets must be purchased before Sept. 17 and are available by calling 941-769-1270 or at charlottecountylobsterbake.com. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Historical programs.
Tringali Park sidewalk repair
Sidewalk and concrete repairs at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, is expected until Aug. 13. The affected area is located around the playground, tennis courts and walking path. The outdoor amenities will remain open but, park users are encouraged to use caution around the area.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or kaheldman@alz.org.
Dive-In Movie at Aquatic Center
Find your float and watch a movie Aug. 21 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Attendees can enjoy a family friendly film and make some memories while taking a dip in the heated competition pool. Popcorn, nachos and more will be available from concessions. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset. The fee is $10 per participant and advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/NPACDiveInMovie or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center, or at the Morgan Family Community Center. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information regarding the Dive-In Movie or other city events, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Englewood Chamber has planned its golf scramble for July 31 at Long Marsh Golf Club, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. Registration is $500 and includes golf for a foursome, two carts, chances at prizes, continental breakfast and lunch, four shirts with your team logo on back, goody bags, an ad on the chamber’s digital billboard for the weekend, plus food, drinks, camaraderie, fun and networking. Sign up your management team, employees or clients for a fun golf outing. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Register at englewoodchamber.com or call 941-474-5511 for more information.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Calendar contest
The theme of Charlotte County’s 2022 county calendar will be “One Charlotte, One Water.” The public is invited to submit photos that feature water in Charlotte County: waterways, harbor, ponds, drinking water — anything water. Fifteen photos will be featured in the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar.
It’s free and easy to enter. Simply email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line One Charlotte, One Water and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Photos must be horizontal and 11 inches by 8.5 inches. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities to be announced.
For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Grandparent’s Day Social
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will celebrate Grandparent’s Day with an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures are invited to bring children age 4 and up to participate in memorable crafts and goofy games, followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culvers. Fee is $3 per person. Preregister at http://bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay, at the Morgan or Mullen Community Centers, or call 941-429-PARK(7275) for assistance.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
