Free online tutoring
The Sarasota County Library system is offering free live online tutoring for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Just enter www.brainfuse.com/highed/helpNow.asp?a_id=351EB626&ss=&r= into a web browser and select a grade and subject and get help within minutes.
Utilities shutoffs
The Charlotte County Utilities Department is resuming shutoffs for non-payment and late payment fees. Customers with previous past due bills will be automatically enrolled in a payment plan.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the Charlotte County Utilities Department suspended shutoffs and late payment fees for non-payment to ensure access to water was available for public health.
Customers having trouble paying their utility bill are encouraged to visit www.OURFlorida.com for information on program eligibility. For information regarding your bill, contact Charlotte County Utilities Customer Service at 941-764-4300 or CCUSupport@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Parks and Rec month
Charlotte County Community Services is celebrating Park and Recreation Month on July 10 with free pool admission and public parking in metered lots. To learn more about Park and Recreation Month, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and www.nrpa.org/July.
Rotonda West blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s The Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle. There is still a critical blood shortage. All donors will receive a $20 eGift card, a Fourth of July T-shirt and a card for a free chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A. A donation includes wellness checkup of blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Walk-ins are welcome based on availability. Please schedule your appointment at www.oneblood.org or call 610-952-1333.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour informational session via Zoom. The July session will be held from noon-1 p.m. July 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Chamber Golf Scramble
The Englewood Chamber has planned its golf scramble for July 31 at Long Marsh Golf Club, 20 White Marsh Road, Rotonda West. Registration is $500 and includes golf for a foursome, two carts, chances at prizes, continental breakfast and lunch, four shirts with your team logo on back, goody bags, an ad on the chamber’s digital billboard for the weekend, plus food, drinks, camaraderie, fun and networking. Sign up your management team, employees or clients for a fun golf outing. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Register at englewoodchamber.com or call 941-474-5511 for more information.
Warm Mineral Springs for free
The City of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis. The Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission. For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
Casino trip
Women With A Mission is once again sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee casino on July 24. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and returns the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005. All proceeds from this trip will be given to a local charity.
Public Works job fair
Charlotte County Public Works is having a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Public Works staff help preserve and sustain Charlotte County's infrastructure while protecting precious natural resources for future generations. For information, contact Public Works at 941.575.3600 or visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/publicworks.
Police interns sought
The Punta Gorda Police Department is currently accepting internship applications for the fall semester of 2021 and spring semester 2022. The internship program is open to college students and high school seniors interested in gaining educational experience in law enforcement, criminal justice and small government administration. Spots fill up quickly. To apply for any of these positions or for more information please visit www.pgdjobs.com, call 941-575-5571 or employeedevelopment@pgorda.us for more information.
VHS Classes of ‘80-’81 reunion
The Venice High School classes of 1980 and 1981 are planning a combined reunion for 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Chapel Creek Events Center, 3384 Kennedy Drive, Venice.
Members of the Class of 1981 will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their graduation. They will be joined by members of the Class of 1980, who had to postpone their 40th reunion due to the pandemic.
Dress is casual. GitChewSum Barbecue food truck will be there for food purchases. BYOB with bartenders will be serving drinks. Ice and cups will be provided. Visit www.chapelcreekevents.com to see the venue. Cost is $35 in advance by Sept. 24, or $45 at the door.
For Class of ‘80, please send name(s) on who is attending and a check made out to Pat Morgerson, 180 Treasure Road, Venice, FL 34293. Check VHS Florida Class of 1980 on Facebook for more information and updates.
For Class of ‘81, send to information and checks to Maryanne Conlan, 3712 Key Place, Sarasota, FL 34239. Like “Class of 1981 VHS Reunion” on Facebook for more information and updates.
Fertilizer ban
Southwest Florida officials remind the public that fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be used on residential or commercial turf or landscape plants between June 1 and Sept. 30. During the summer rainy season, unnecessary fertilizing and improper fertilizer application can result in runoff that sends nutrients into waterways where they feed harmful aquatic algae. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/fertilizertips.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Calendar contest
The theme of Charlotte County's 2022 county calendar will be "One Charlotte, One Water." The public is invited to submit photos that feature water in Charlotte County: waterways, harbor, ponds, drinking water — anything water. Fifteen photos will be featured in the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar.
It’s free and easy to enter. Simply email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line One Charlotte, One Water and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Photos must be horizontal and 11 inches by 8.5 inches. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities to be announced.
For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Burnt Store Village Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Don Pedro Knight Islands Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Manchester Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is searching for two volunteers who must be permanent residents of Charlotte County who are interested in preserving the history of Charlotte County. The position calls for these members to serve from different Charlotte County historical organizations. The terms are three years and will be staggered. For more information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
