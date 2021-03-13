Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation from March 29-May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Charlotte County Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. Face mask is required. Dress is semi-formal and reservations are requested by April 9. For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Scholarship golf scramble
The Rotonda Mens Golf Association is planning its annual Scholarship Scramble tournament to benefit graduating high school seniors. It's set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. March 25 at The Hills golf course, 100 Rotonda Circle. Registration is 7:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for members, $75 for nonmembers, which includes green fees, scholarship donation and lunch by Chef Bob. There will be lots of prizes and an auction. For information, contact Roger Holck at 641-990-5619.
Hazardous waste event
The DeSoto County Landfill will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Shed Cleanout for residents of DeSoto County from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at the HHW (Household Hazardous Waste) Collection Barn, 3268 SW Dishong Ave., Arcadia. Items being accepted include: pesticides, herbicides, solvents, thinners, antifreeze, pool chemicals, muriatic acid, cleaning fluids, paints, brake fluids, degreasers and other hazardous waste. The For more information, call 863-993-4826.
Movie on the Green
Enjoy a Movie on the Green at 7:45 p.m. Friday at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Seating opens approximately one hour before sunset. Attendees may bring their own chairs, blankets, or other seating to claim an 8-foot circle painted on the grass that can accommodate up to approximately six people. Food and snack vendors will be on site. This month's feature is a people's choice; vote for a film at North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
Community Yard Sale
Find something special at the Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Find household items plus the Crafter’s Corner features handmade items from creative local vendors. Admission and parking are free.
Food drive
A new North Port nonprofit, When All Else Fails, will have a drive-thru food drive from noon-4 p.m. Saturday at 5900 Pan American Blvd., North Port. Help people in need by donating canned food, frozen items, cold items and nonperishable items for North Port food pantries including Awaken Church, 2573 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., which is starting a food pantry to serve the community. Volunteers are needed to unload food from vehicles. For more information, call 941-218-0303.
Swim lessons
Registration is open for swim lessons at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Weekend sessions will be available April 10-25 and May 15-30. Classes are Saturdays and Sundays, with course times varying based on the class level. The fee is $30 for North Port residents and $35 for non-residents. Participants will be asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to use a mask on the pool deck when distancing cannot be maintained. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool.
Family Fishing Clinic
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for the annual Family Fishing Clinic, set for 9 a.m.-noon April 10 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port. Participants can learn basic fishing skills such as knot-tying, casting, baiting the hook, and safely taking fish off of the hook. No fishing license is required during the event. Children must bring an adult to fish with. Registration is $5 and includes a pole and tackle to take home. Register at http://bit.ly/NPFishing. All participants are asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible. For assistance, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club & Rotonda Golf and Country Club are joining for a blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 12 at The Hills Marina, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The OneBlood bloodmobile will be there. Contact Ellen Lang at grammylang@gmail.com or 917-579-7770 for appointments.
Drive-thru baby shower
The first Charlotte County Healthy Start Drive-Thru Educational Community Baby Shower will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 25 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The event is for expecting women and families with babies up to 1 year old. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-healthy-start-drive-thru-baby-shower-for-charlotte-co-pregnant-women-tickets-140362440839. Participants will receive an expectant mother bag which will include a pack of diapers, wipes, blanket and education materials on various topics. Every participant will have a chance to win one of 10 grand prizes (pack and play or car seat) in a drawing to be held following the event. Donations such as gift cards to grocery stores and restaurants are being accepted. For more info, call Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition at 941-626-9680.
Easter drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given to each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. And the Easter Bunny will be on the scene waving to the kids. The event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Military museum honors women
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda will host a series of events through March 31, commemorating National Women's History Month, honoring the contributions of women in the U.S. military.
Among the planned events and activities:
• Featured exhibit in the Museum Atrium: Contributions of Women to the U.S. Military. The museum’s March rotating exhibit will feature the many stories of women who have served or made a significant difference in U.S. military history, including those whose artifacts are part of the museum’s collections.
• Free Kids Kit to all youth visitors. Kid’s Kit includes five projects: Grace Hopper paper bag puppet, Straw Space Shuttle with Ellen Ochoa, Rosie the Riveter paper doll, women’s history coloring book (Deborah Sampson, WACs, Grace Hopper, Stephanie Kwolek, Sally Ride, Eileen Collins, Ellen Ochoa) and an activity book featuring the three women from the Smithsonian poster series (Grace Hopper, Ellen Ochoa, Stephanie Kwolek).
• Weekly documentaries at 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
• National Rosie the Riveter Day: March 20. There will be Rosie the Riveter activities throughout the museum with 10% off Rosie the Riveter gift shop merchandise.
• National Vietnam War Veterans Remembrance: March 30. This includes the following scheduled events: 12:30 p.m. Conversations with women veterans of the Vietnam War; 1 p.m. Documentary "Women of the Vietnam War;" 2 p.m. ceremony honoring U.S. military Vietnam War era veterans.
For a full list of events and exhibits, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Boat ramp closed
The boat ramp at Riverside Park, 8120 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, will be closed to motorized vessels until further notice. The ramp will remain open for non-motorized vessels, such as kayaks and canoes.
Playground installation
Installation of a new playground is underway near the football field parking lot at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. This area will be under construction for about six weeks. All park patrons are encouraged to use caution near the area.
Tangible personal property tax returns
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reminds business and rental property owners that the deadline for filing 2021 tangible personal property tax returns is April 1. A return must be filed by April 1 to receive the up to $25,000 tangible exemption. However, if a blue postcard was received, filing the return has been waived unless additional assets obtained since 2008 result in a total value exceeding $25,000. For questions, call 941-743-1476.
