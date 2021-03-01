Fishing derby awards
All are invited to the free Centennial Fishing Derby Awards Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. Fishing skills competitions, door prizes, food trucks, music and event sponsor booths will be on site. Admission is free but registration is recommended at https://tinyurl.com/FishingDerbyAwards. For information visit www.charlottecounty100.com/fishing-derby.
Arts and crafts sale
The Punta Gorda Garden Club Arts and Crafts Sale Hop'n into Spring will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday outside at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There will be original works of art, hand-crafted items, botanical designs, plants, etc.. All price ranges, cash or check only. Proceeds fund scholarship program and community projects. Masks are required. For more info, call 941-676-2833, go to www.pggc.org, or club Facebook page.
Playground installation
Installation of a new playground will begin March 8 near the football field parking lot at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. This area will be under construction for about six weeks. All park patrons are encouraged to use caution near the area.
Changes at Sandhill, Capricorn
A traffic pattern change will occur at the intersection of Sandhill and Capricorn boulevards in the Deep Creek area until March 11. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Chorale concert
The Charlotte Chorale will perform at 4 p.m. March 13 at First Baptist Church Punta Gorda. The performance, the second of three in the 2020-21 season, will feature select compositions by Franz Joseph Haydn and the composers he influenced, followed by several works of Marvin Hamlisch, one of the most prolific and influential composers for both Broadway and Hollywood. Frank Sanders, the first-place winner of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2020 scholarship auditions and currently a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University, will perform a saxophone solo. Frank is also the accompanist for the Chorale. Tickets, $25 for adults and $10 for students, can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. The audience will be limited to meet the social distancing guidelines. For more info, go to charlottechorale.com or email thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Peace River National Art Festival
The Peace River National Art Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-21 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Nationally recognized juried artists represent various mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor. There also will be live music, and an array of food and beverages. Artwork will be for sale in a variety of price points. Admission to the festival is $5 per person, which benefits community programs at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Every year, two remarkable artists are nominated to share the spotlight during the festival. Artists Hope Croskey and Kaytee Esser have been selected as this year’s Featured Artists. Hope and Kaytee’s work will be featured at the festival and can be viewed at the Visual Arts Center’s galleries leading up to the festival. For more info, go to VisualArtCenter.org.
Easter drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given to each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. And the Easter Bunny will be on the scene waving to the kids. The event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Formal dress donations sought
Pre-owned teen formal dresses are being accepted to be sold for $20 each at a Charlotte High School Project Graduation fundraising event being held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 27 at Ridge Harbor Clubhouse. For more information, call Sharon Pressley at 941-639-1392 or email sharonpressley@gmail.com.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Tangible personal property tax returns
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reminds business and rental property owners that the deadline for filing 2021 tangible personal property tax returns is April 1. A return must be filed by April 1 to receive the up to $25,000 tangible exemption. However, if a blue postcard was received, filing the return has been waived unless additional assets obtained since 2008 result in a total value exceeding $25,000. For questions, call 941-743-1476.
