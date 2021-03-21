Scholarship golf scramble
The Rotonda Mens Golf Association is planning its annual Scholarship Scramble tournament to benefit graduating high school seniors. It's set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. March 25 at The Hills golf course, 100 Rotonda Circle. Registration is 7:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for members, $75 for nonmembers, which includes green fees, scholarship donation and lunch by Chef Bob. There will be lots of prizes and an auction. For information, contact Roger Holck at 641-990-5619.
Hazardous waste event
The DeSoto County Landfill will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Shed Cleanout for residents of DeSoto County from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at the HHW (Household Hazardous Waste) Collection Barn, 3268 SW Dishong Ave., Arcadia. Items being accepted include: pesticides, herbicides, solvents, thinners, antifreeze, pool chemicals, muriatic acid, cleaning fluids, paints, brake fluids, degreasers and other hazardous waste. The For more information, call 863-993-4826.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation from March 29-May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Swim lessons
Registration is open for swim lessons at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Weekend sessions will be available April 10-25 and May 15-30. Classes are Saturdays and Sundays, with course times varying based on the class level. The fee is $30 for North Port residents and $35 for non-residents. Participants will be asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to use a mask on the pool deck when distancing cannot be maintained. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool.
Conway Boulevard closure
Conway Boulevard at Sharon Circle to Dalton Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed from Tuesday until Friday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to use caution and choose an alternate route when possible.
Family Fishing Clinic
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for the annual Family Fishing Clinic, set for 9 a.m.-noon April 10 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port. Participants can learn basic fishing skills such as knot-tying, casting, baiting the hook, and safely taking fish off of the hook. No fishing license is required during the event. Children must bring an adult to fish with. Registration is $5 and includes a pole and tackle to take home. Register at http://bit.ly/NPFishing. All participants are asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible. For assistance, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Book sale
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will have a huge fundraising book sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 26 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. There will be three food trucks, outdoor fun for children, a gift basket raffle, and a book talk and song with entertainer-author Cahal Dunne. Visit www.friendsofsspl.org to learn about Dunne’s new book "Athenry" in a 25-minute Zoom conversation with former Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub. Dunne will also be singing the song which inspired the book.
Animals of Sarasota County
The North Port Library and the County Parks and Recreation will present "Animals of Sarasota County"at 1 p.m. March 27 at the library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can learn all about the native wildlife via Zoom with an expert. Register at scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/animals-sarasota-county and reserve your spot. Stop by the library beforehand to get an "Animals of Sarasota" bingo card and keep your eyes peeled. When you cross off five animals in a row or column, return the card at the library for a small prize. Stop in and pick up a Sarasota County Centennial program flyer. For more information, call 941-861-1300 or visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Cornhole tournament
The 2021 Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association Cornhole Tournament will be held April 18 at the Celtic Ray. Registration begins at noon and bags will be in the air at 1 p.m. Bring a business card for check-in and to determine starting brackets. It's a double-elimination tournament with prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. A portion of the net proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the CDBIA Young Building Professionals.
Charlotte County Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. Face mask is required. Dress is semi-formal and reservations are requested by April 9. For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from from Midas Court to Wickens Avenue in Port Charlotte will be closed until April 30. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested and remind returning club members that there are meetings twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
