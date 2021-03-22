Hazardous waste event
The DeSoto County Landfill will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Shed Cleanout for residents of DeSoto County from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at the HHW (Household Hazardous Waste) Collection Barn, 3268 SW Dishong Ave., Arcadia. Items being accepted include: pesticides, herbicides, solvents, thinners, antifreeze, pool chemicals, muriatic acid, cleaning fluids, paints, brake fluids, degreasers and other hazardous waste. The For more information, call 863-993-4826.
Garden Extravaganza
To recognize Charlotte County’s centennial celebration and the Port Charlotte Garden Club’s 63-year existence, a garden expo will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Port Charlotte Beach Park pavilion, 4500 Harbor Blvd. All is co-sponsored with Charlotte County Community Services, open to the public and free admission. This “Garden Extravaganza” will feature an array of plants for purchase. Other items will include member-crafted shell art, note cards, boondoggles and glass yard art. Garden-related vendors will be selling palm trees, decorated plant pots, orchids, bonsai creations and wood art. Education in plant propagation, succulent plants and butterfly gardening will also take place along with palm-weaving demonstrations of making boondoggles. All proceeds are directed to academic scholarships and contributions to garden-focused organizations. For more info, call 941-661-4676.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The April sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. April 14 and April 28. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. To receive the Zoom specifics for the April sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Military museum honors women
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda will host a series of events through March 31, commemorating National Women’s History Month, honoring the contributions of women in the U.S. military.
Among the planned events and activities:
• Featured exhibit in the Museum Atrium: Contributions of Women to the U.S. Military. The museum’s March rotating exhibit will feature the many stories of women who have served or made a significant difference in U.S. military history, including those whose artifacts are part of the museum’s collections.
• Free Kids Kit to all youth visitors. Kid’s Kit includes five projects: Grace Hopper paper bag puppet, Straw Space Shuttle with Ellen Ochoa, Rosie the Riveter paper doll, women’s history coloring book (Deborah Sampson, WACs, Grace Hopper, Stephanie Kwolek, Sally Ride, Eileen Collins, Ellen Ochoa) and an activity book featuring the three women from the Smithsonian poster series (Grace Hopper, Ellen Ochoa, Stephanie Kwolek).
• Weekly documentaries at 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
• National Vietnam War Veterans Remembrance: March 30. This includes the following scheduled events: 12:30 p.m. Conversations with women veterans of the Vietnam War; 1 p.m. Documentary “Women of the Vietnam War;” 2 p.m. ceremony honoring U.S. military Vietnam War era veterans.
For a full list of events and exhibits, go to www.militaryheritage museum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation from March 29-May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Conway Boulevard closure
Conway Boulevard at Sharon Circle to Dalton Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed from until Friday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to use caution and choose an alternate route when possible.
Family Fishing Clinic
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for the annual Family Fishing Clinic, set for 9 a.m.-noon April 10 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port. Participants can learn basic fishing skills such as knot-tying, casting, baiting the hook, and safely taking fish off of the hook. No fishing license is required during the event. Children must bring an adult to fish with. Registration is $5 and includes a pole and tackle to take home. Register at http://bit.ly/NPFishing. All participants are asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible. For assistance, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Book sale
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will have a huge fundraising book sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 26 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. There will be three food trucks, outdoor fun for children, a gift basket raffle, and a book talk and song with entertainer-author Cahal Dunne. Visit www.friendsofsspl.org to learn about Dunne’s new book "Athenry" in a 25-minute Zoom conversation with former Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub. Dunne will also be singing the song which inspired the book.
Animals of Sarasota County
The North Port Library and the County Parks and Recreation will present "Animals of Sarasota County"at 1 p.m. March 27 at the library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can learn all about the native wildlife via Zoom with an expert. Register at scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/animals-sarasota-county and reserve your spot. Stop by the library beforehand to get an "Animals of Sarasota" bingo card and keep your eyes peeled. When you cross off five animals in a row or column, return the card at the library for a small prize. Stop in and pick up a Sarasota County Centennial program flyer. For more information, call 941-861-1300 or visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Cornhole tournament
The 2021 Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association Cornhole Tournament will be held April 18 at the Celtic Ray. Registration begins at noon and bags will be in the air at 1 p.m. Bring a business card for check-in and to determine starting brackets. It's a double-elimination tournament with prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. A portion of the net proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the CDBIA Young Building Professionals.
Charlotte County Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. Face mask is required. Dress is semi-formal and reservations are requested by April 9. For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
