Military museum events
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will be open for Memorial Day from noon-4 p.m. May 31. All areas of the museum will be open. Veterans will be admitted to the museum free of charge. Adult and youth tickets to the museum will be half-price for the day at $6 and $4 respectively. Children 4 and under will be admitted free. At 1 p.m., the museum will hold a Commemoration Ceremony in the Gulf Theater. The ceremony will be free and open to the public. This solemn ceremony will include video tributes — including a special tribute from U.S. Rep. Greg Steube — recitations, music, and a moving candle lighting ceremony with representatives from each American conflict, beginning with World War II lighting a candle for the fallen service members of those conflicts. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 We. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
South Gulf Cove Park restrooms
The South Gulf Cove Park restrooms will be closed for renovations through June 11. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time. South Gulf Cove Park is located at 10150 Amicola St., Port Charlotte.
Boat ramp closures
Intermittent boat ramp closures to replace boarding piers will occur through July 1 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. One boat ramp will remain open at a time for public use while the work is being completed. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area.
Calendar contest
The theme of Charlotte County's 2022 county calendar will be "One Charlotte, One Water." The public is invited to submit photos that feature water in Charlotte County: waterways, harbor, ponds, drinking water — anything water. Fifteen photos will be featured in the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar.
It’s free and easy to enter. Simply email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line One Charlotte, One Water and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Photos must be horizontal and 11 inches by 8.5 inches. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities to be announced.
For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group has been providing monthly meetings to membership via Zoom during 2020 but the first face-to-face meetings have resumed at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and Chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. Previous meetings can be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpkwhi8Sdl-FQSdjnY7Og.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested in more information should contact school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info or by calling 941-585-0356
Construction Industry Licensing Board
The Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking a volunteer to represent the consumer advocate category. Volunteers must be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years and have no financial interest, direct or indirect, in the building trades. The length of the term is until March 2022. The meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle in the Charlotte County Administration Center. For an application, call 941-743-1298 or email Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Marine Advisory Committee seeks volunteer
The Marine Advisory Committee is searching for one volunteer to immediately serve as an at-large member. The term will expire in December 2022. If you are interested or need more information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Dart tourney fundraiser
All are invited to the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association's Dart Tournament on July 10 at the Icehouse Pub in Punta Gorda. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. and darts will be in the air at 2:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for the first-, second- and third-place dart teams.
Prize for first place: $400 and the winner gets to choose which of the following CDBIA nonprofit members will receive $500: Boy and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Young Life, Crossroads Hope Academy, Gulf Coast Partnership or The Homeless Coalition.
Registration is $80 per team (four players). Register before June 26 and save $20 per team.
For any additional information or to register, contact Alaina at Alaina@CDBIA.com.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is looking for five volunteers who are interested in preserving the history of Charlotte County. The volunteers must be permanent residents of Charlotte County. Four members are to represent local historical organizations, while the fifth position is open to an at-large member in the community. The terms are for three years and will be staggered. According to Charlotte County officials, the committee’s functions, powers and duties include:
• To evaluate and make recommendations about where historical markers should be established.
• To review development and construction projects of historical significance.
• To provide input on potential historic districts.
• To provide input on historical programs and outreach efforts.
• To make recommendations on establishing an archives/collection program.
• To raise funds to preserve historical structures and amenities.
• To provide recommendations to the board on issues relating to those duties specified above or other duties assigned by the board.
• To review and provide input on the capital improvement budget.
For more information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
