Moose food drive
Gulf Cove Moose Lodge 2554, the "Little Moose Lodge" in Englewood, has planned a food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the lodge, 4212 Access Road, Englewood, between Wing King and Winn-Dixie.
Food and hygiene items will be collected for Englewood Helping Hand and the St. David's Jubilee Center, two local food banks. Representatives from both organizations will be on site along with Moose volunteers to help unload donations from cars and get them directly to the food banks. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Items needed include canned beans, fruits and vegetables, tuna or chicken and other meats in pouches, pastas, spaghetti sauce, soups, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese and other nonperishable dinners and sides, dried beans, rice, cereals and oatmeal, and some fresh fruits and vegetables like apples, oranges and carrots and potatoes. Items like toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo and other hygiene products will also be accepted.
For more information, contact the post at 941-743-9446 or Karen Borgman at 941-460-8868.
Mid-County Regional Library to reopen
The Mid-County Regional Library will reopen to the public Tuesday at limited capacity from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and the other three library locations from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Signs will be posted at the Mid-County Regional Library for following the CDC guidelines and floors will be marked to indicate appropriate social distancing. Plexiglass shields are installed and hand sanitizer is available to the public. Limited seating is provided to encourage library users to keep visits brief so more individuals can use the library.
Desktop computers will be available by reservation only at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Use will be limited to 90 minutes per person per day. Beginning on May 30, reservations to use a computer can be made by calling the library at 941-613-3161.
All library materials, except magazines and newspapers, are available. The meeting and study rooms are closed. For information, contact Maryanne Sharkey at 941-613-3200 or CharlotteCountyLibraries@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Murdock Circle closed at U.S. 41
The westtbound lanes of Murdock Circle west of the U.S. 41 intersection will be closed from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today and Saturday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Charlotte parking fees to be reinstated June 1
Charlotte County beach and boat ramp parking fees will be reinstated June 1. Patrons without a seasonal or annual parking pass or a state-issued handicap permit must use the ParkMobile website or phone app to pay for parking. No cash, coins or credit cards will be accepted at the meters.
Beach and boat ramp parking can be paid at the beach with your smartphone or in advance by tablet, computer or smartphone. Visit the ParkMobile website at www.ParkMobile.com or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
This policy will protect patrons and staff from exposure to the new coronavirus by eliminating interaction with the meters and money deposited by patrons. Parking fees partially fund Community Services Department operations, facilities and services.
Fertilizer restricted season returns June 1
Sarasota County reminds the community to skip using nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers on lawns and landscapes from June 1 through Sept. 30, as part of an effort to keep the community's waterways healthy.
Enacted in 2007, the fertilizer restriction ordinance reduces the nutrients in stormwater and helps to protect natural habitats in area waterways that receive runoff from our stormwater system.
According to Sarasota County Air and Water Quality Supervisor John Morgan, the frequency and amount of rain we experience during the summer months causes fertilizer to be washed away before it can be absorbed into the landscape. The nutrients found in fertilizer, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, add to what is already a nutrient-rich environment which leads to algae blooms, diminishes water quality and threatens aquatic life.
Sarasota County offers the following summertime yard tips:
• Use only fertilizers with zero nitrogen and zero phosphorous.
• Apply iron, found at most garden centers, as an effective and environmentally friendly alternative to keep lawns green during the summer.
• Use compost to enrich the soil.
• Buy plants adapted to Florida's hot and humid climate.
• Mow higher to encourage deep roots that resist fungus and pests.
• Make sure grass clippings are swept or blown back into the yard, or recycled in a compost pile. Do not allow grass clippings to be washed into storm drains.
• Adhere to watering restrictions; even-numbered addresses water only on Tuesday and odd-numbered addresses water only on Thursdays. Remember irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
Intermittent lane closures on Beach Road
Intermittent lane closures will occur along Beach Road, between State Road 776 and the second bridge, from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 5. The lane closures are required for the replacement of sidewalks in this area. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
