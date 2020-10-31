Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
Coping with COVID-19
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
McGuire Park splash pad, restrooms to close
The McGuire Park splash pad and restrooms will be closed Monday to Friday this week for outdoor shower installation and splash pad concrete repairs. McGuire Park is located at 21125 McGuire Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Nicholas Reed at Nicholas.Reed@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, is holding its fifth annual toy drive for underprivileged children currently receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive runs from Nov. 3 through Dec. 6. Gifts for boys and girls ages 13-18 are most in need. Suggestions for girls include make-up kits, nail kits, art project kits, and small gift cards to Walmart or Target. Suggestions for boys include tools/tool kits, model cars/airplanes, sports supplies, and small gift cards to Walmart or Target.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old, will be accepted at the following locations:
• Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, 1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Copperfish Books, 212 W. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Hipnotique, 111 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Friendly Floors, 3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Isles Fitness, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 111, Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave.
• Punta Gorda Fire and Police, 1410 Tamiami Trail.
• Nix & Associates, 2421 Shreve St Unit 111, Punta Gorda.
• Hessler Floor Covering, 261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• The Wyvern Hotel, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Prescribed fires for Charlotte County
Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns now through December on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 50 acres will be burned in small, manageable units. Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
The district conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.