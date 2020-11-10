Woman's Club bazaar
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club is having a fall bazaar from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at the clubhouse, 51 N. Maple St. Check out the handmade crafts, Christmas items, plus crafting books and materials. Please wear a mask to the sale. Raffle tickets for a handmade quilt are $3 or two for $5 and available every Monday morning at the clubhouse. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Woman's Club's scholarship fund for Lemon Bay High School students. The club is also collecting items for Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood, including new sneakers, shoes, short socks, underwear and school supplies.
McGuire Park closure
The McGuire Park splash pad and restrooms will be closed through Friday for outdoor shower installation and splash pad concrete repairs. McGuire Park is located at 21125 McGuire Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Nicholas Reed at Nicholas.Reed@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Toy drive
Charlotte State Bank & Trust again this year is accepting holiday donations for the Florida Guardian ad Litem program and the Salvation Army
Guardian ad Litem gift trees are on display at the following Charlotte State Bank & Trust locations:
• Murdock office, 1100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• North Port office, 4300 Aidan Lane, North Port.
• Parkside office, 3002 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Peachland office, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Salvation Army wish lists are at the following locations:
• Charlotte Harbor office, 23112 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Punta Gorda office, 2331 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
The names and ages of area children in need are written on wish list cards. Customers and visitors to the bank are invited to select one or more of the cards, purchase appropriate gifts for the children, then return the unwrapped gifts and wish lists to the bank office. The Salvation Army gift drives concludes on Dec. 4, while the Guardian ad Litem drive ends on Dec. 9.Bank lobbies are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (with the exception of Thanksgiving). For more information on the Salvation Army, contact Capt. Claudia Roseno, Corps Officer, at 941-629-3170 or claudia.roseno@uss.salvationarmy.org. For the Guardian ad Litem program, contact Administrative Assistant Tracy Trotter at 941-613-3233 or tracy.trotter@gal.fl.gov.
Ainger Creek Park boat ramp to close
Ainger Creek Park boat ramp will be closed Nov. 23 for repaving. Ainger Creek Boat Ramp is located at 2011 Placida Road in Englewood. Please consider using Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park at 1000 S. McCall Road or Placida Park at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway as alternatives. For information, contact Vicki Chichura at 941-623-1054 or Vicki.Chichura@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sharon Circle Park partial closure
A portion of Sharon Circle Park will be closed to the public for one year beginning Nov. 16. A utilities contractor will be replacing Lift Station Two and storing material and equipment in an enclosed fenced area on the park grounds. Please use caution around designated construction areas and avoid areas where heavy equipment is being used. Sharon Circle Park is located at 431 Sharon Circle in Port Charlotte. For information, contact Chris Carpenter at Chris.Carpenter@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Area COVID-19 testing sites
• Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte
Hours: Monday-Friday
Details: Appointment is required at www.coadfl.org.
Ages: 5 years and older
Cost: Free
• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; 24200 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free
Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.
• Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: All.
Details: No registration required.
• Drive-thru testing site: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.
Hours:9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: 5 and older.
Details: No registration required.
• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Thursdays
Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.
Olean Boulevard to close nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. until Nov. 13.
Fawcett Hospital Emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue for the detour. This closure is required for construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Franz Ross Park parking lot lighting
The Franz Ross Park parking lot, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be undergoing lighting additions Nov. 16-23. During the evenings of Nov. 16-17, there will be limited lighting in the parking lot and portions will have no lighting. Please use caution in this area. For information, contact Monty Rodriguez at 941-613-3229.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Back Pack Angels Auction
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka the Back Pack Angels, are having its first "Bid for Kids Auction," set for Nov. 14-21. The auction website is now live at www.backpackangels.org. Many gift baskets, gift cards, park passes are up for auction. Winners will be notified shortly after closing, and volunteers deliver gifts or mail them, if necessary. Proceeds will help purchase hygiene products for needy children in North Port schools. The organization is packing and delivering almost 600 bags every month during the school year. While schools were closed, BPA volunteers continued to deliver bags through some of the schools. BPA is a nonprofit.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes. For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
St. David’s Thrift Shop
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open with many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 941-474-1047.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
