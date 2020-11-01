Woman's Club bazaar
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club is having a fall bazaar from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12-14 at the clubhouse, 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. Check out the handmade crafts, Christmas items, plus crafting books and materials. Please wear a mask. Raffle tickets for a handmade quilt are $3 or two for $5 and available every Monday morning at the clubhouse. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Woman's Club's scholarship fund for Lemon Bay High School students. The club is also collecting items for Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood, including new sneakers, shoes, short socks, underwear and school supplies.
'Out of the Box'
The North Port Art Center will exhibit “Out of the Box" through Saturday. Artwork will be created on unusual surfaces such as palm pods, boat paddles, fan blades and various shapes. Stop by to view this unusual and fun exhibit. The art center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Call for additional information at 941-423-6460 or visit www.northportartcenter.org.
Chamber golf scramble
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “COVID-19 Relief” scramble golf tournament Nov. 21 at the Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration fee is $90, or $360 per four-person team, and includes green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goody bags. There will be lots of ways to win prizes. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for registration and sponsorship information. Proceeds benefit the chamber.
Back Pack Angels Auction
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka the Back Pack Angels, are having their first "Bid for Kids Auction," set for Nov. 14-21. The auction website is now live at www.backpackangels.org. Many gift baskets, gift cards, park passes are up for auction. Winners will be notified shortly after closing, and volunteers deliver gifts or mail them, if necessary. Proceeds will help purchase hygiene products for needy children in North Port schools. The organization is packing and delivering almost 600 bags every month during the school year. While schools were closed, volunteers continued to deliver bags through some of the schools. Visit their Facebook page or website.
Fine Art Winter Market
The North Port Art Center has issued a "call to artists and vendors" to its first Fine Art Winter Market, set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the art center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. There will be 10-by-10-foot outdoor vendor tables. Call Cheryl at 417-861-2527 or e-mail npac@npartcenter.org for additional information or to reserve your space.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. This month the session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Nov. 10. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the November session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Franz Ross Park parking lot lighting
The Franz Ross Park parking lot, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be undergoing lighting additions Nov. 16-23. During the evenings of Nov. 16-17, there will be limited lighting in the parking lot and portions will have no lighting. Please use caution in this area. For information, contact Monty Rodriguez at 941-613-3229.
Loveland and Olean boulevards closed
Loveland Boulevard, from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road, and Olean Boulevard, from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard, will be closed until Nov. 20. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
