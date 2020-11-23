Englewood Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Englewood Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any of the following branch offices during business hours through Dec. 7:
• Main office, 1111 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Rotonda/Cape Haze office, 8725 Placida Road, Suite 10, Placida. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
• Boca Grande office, 301 Park Ave. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
• Gulf Cove Office, 12651 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Kays, Ponger & Uselton, Toys for Tots driveKays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes have teamed up with Toys for Tots. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of the funeral home’s locations — 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, or 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda — by Dec. 15. For more information, visit website www.kays-ponger.com or follow on Facebook: facebook.com/kaysponger.
Ainger Creek Park boat ramp to closeAinger Creek Park boat ramp will be closed today for repaving. Ainger Creek Boat Ramp is located at 2011 Placida Road in Englewood. Please consider using Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park at 1000 S. McCall Road or Placida Park at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway as alternatives. For information, contact Vicki Chichura at 941-623-1054 or Vicki.Chichura@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. until Dec. 11. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue for the detour. Shifting of traffic will occur on Harbor Boulevard, between Brinson Avenue and Aaron Street. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Crews Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Crews Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Customers and residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any Arcadia branch during business hours through Dec. 18:
• Arcadia East, 2747 SE Highway 70. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
• Arcadia North, 400 N. Brevard Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books “Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor),” by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26, 2021. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested and remind returning club members that there are meetings twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star’s Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Prescribed fires for Charlotte County
Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns now through December on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 50 acres will be burned in small, manageable units. Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
