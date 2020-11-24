Scham Road closed until December
Scham Road will be closed between Burnt Store Road and Pampas Street in Punta Gorda until Dec. 1. This closure is due to construction work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte State Bank toy drive
Charlotte State Bank & Trust again this year is accepting holiday donations for the Florida Guardian ad Litem program and the Salvation Army
Guardian ad Litem gift trees are on display at the following Charlotte State Bank & Trust locations:
• Murdock office, 1100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• North Port office, 4300 Aidan Lane, North Port.
• Parkside office, 3002 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Peachland office, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Salvation Army wish lists are at the following locations:
• Charlotte Harbor office, 23112 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Punta Gorda office, 2331 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
The names and ages of area children in need are written on wish list cards. Customers and visitors to the bank are invited to select one or more of the cards, purchase appropriate gifts for the children, then return the unwrapped gifts and wish lists to the bank office. The Salvation Army gift drives concludes on Dec. 4, while the Guardian ad Litem drive ends on Dec. 9. Bank lobbies are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (with the exception of Thanksgiving). For more information on the Salvation Army, contact Capt. Claudia Roseno, Corps Officer, at 941-629-3170 or claudia.roseno@uss.salvationarmy.org. For the Guardian ad Litem program, contact Administrative Assistant Tracy Trotter at 941-613-3233 or tracy.trotter@gal.fl.gov.
Crews Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Crews Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Customers and residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any Arcadia branch during business hours through Dec. 18:
• Arcadia East, 2747 SE Highway 70. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
• Arcadia North, 400 N. Brevard Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
Prescribed fires for Charlotte County
Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns now through December on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 50 acres will be burned in small, manageable units. Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26, 2021. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
