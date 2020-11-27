A Heritage Happy Holiday
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, announces a family friendly holiday event titled, A Heritage Happy Holiday, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 3. The cost is $30 per person, $25 for active museum annual, sustaining and charter members, $20 for museum volunteers, and $10 for youth ages 15 and younger. Those younger than 5 are free. Event capacity is limited to first 100 guests registered. The Military Heritage Museum requires the wearing of masks from all museum patrons during their entire visit, except when eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances and temperature checks will be performed at the door. The Gulf Theater will be fog sanitizing the theater directly before the event.
Included in the festivities:
• Music on the outdoor Veranda with “Carol-oke” sing-a-long
• Featured holiday concert in the Gulf Theater with the Suncoast Big Band
• Performance by the Calendar Girls
• Silent auction and raffle table
• Special ornament stars for honoring veterans and supporting the museum
• Spectacular holiday decorations and unique “Hero Tree”
• Catered heavy hors d’oeuvres
For more information or reservations, go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org and click on Museum Events, or call 941-575-9002.
Proceeds benefit the Museum’s Youth Scholarship Fund ensuring the museum experience is available to all youth regardless of economic circumstances.
Charlotte State Bank toy drive
Charlotte State Bank & Trust again this year is accepting holiday donations for the Florida Guardian ad Litem program and the Salvation Army
Guardian ad Litem gift trees are on display at the following Charlotte State Bank & Trust locations:
• Murdock office, 1100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• North Port office, 4300 Aidan Lane, North Port.
• Parkside office, 3002 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Peachland office, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Salvation Army wish lists are at the following locations:
• Charlotte Harbor office, 23112 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Punta Gorda office, 2331 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
The names and ages of area children in need are written on wish list cards. Customers and visitors to the bank are invited to select one or more of the cards, purchase appropriate gifts for the children, then return the unwrapped gifts and wish lists to the bank office. The Salvation Army gift drives concludes on Dec. 4, while the Guardian ad Litem drive ends on Dec. 9. Bank lobbies are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (with the exception of Thanksgiving). For more information on the Salvation Army, contact Capt. Claudia Roseno, Corps Officer, at 941-629-3170 or claudia.roseno@uss.salvationarmy.org. For the Guardian ad Litem program, contact Administrative Assistant Tracy Trotter at 941-613-3233 or tracy.trotter@gal.fl.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a “Voice for the Kids” in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The December session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Dec. 9. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. To receive the Zoom specifics for the December session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Charlotte County Legislative Delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 10 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, and the public is invited to attend. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Charlotte’s delegation includes State Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; State Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and State Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75.
Those wishing to address the delegation must contact the chairman’s office no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 4 for inclusion on the agenda. Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by fax, e-mail or U.S. mail — at Grant's office by the deadline. Any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman is also 4 p.m. Dec. 4. All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature — including original signatures of the legislative sponsors — and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more info, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. until Dec. 11. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue for the detour. Shifting of traffic will occur on Harbor Boulevard, between Brinson Avenue and Aaron Street. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Holiday drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some holiday cheer. The event will include a food pantry, nativity scene, holiday goodie bags and children's bicycle helmets. Santa will be on scene to wave to kids.
The drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273.
For the safety of the community, this will be a drive-thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Kays, Ponger & Uselton, Toys for Tots drive
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes have teamed up with Toys for Tots. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of the funeral home's locations — 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, or 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda — by Dec. 15. For more information, visit website www.kays-ponger.com or follow on Facebook: facebook.com/kaysponger.
Crews Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Crews Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Customers and residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any Arcadia branch during business hours through Dec. 18:
• Arcadia East, 2747 SE Highway 70. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
• Arcadia North, 400 N. Brevard Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
