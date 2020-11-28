A Heritage Happy Holiday
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, announces a family friendly holiday event titled, A Heritage Happy Holiday, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday. The cost is $30 per person, $25 for active museum annual, sustaining and charter members, $20 for museum volunteers, and $10 for youth ages 15 and younger. Those younger than 5 are free. Event capacity is limited to first 100 guests registered. The Military Heritage Museum requires the wearing of masks from all museum patrons during their entire visit, except when eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances and temperature checks will be performed at the door. The Gulf Theater will be fog sanitizing the theater directly before the event.
Included in the festivities:
• Music on the outdoor Veranda with “Carol-oke” sing-a-long
• Featured holiday concert in the Gulf Theater with the Suncoast Big Band
• Performance by the Calendar Girls
• Silent auction and raffle table
• Special ornament stars for honoring veterans and supporting the museum
• Spectacular holiday decorations and unique “Hero Tree”
• Catered heavy hors d’oeuvres
For more information or reservations, go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org and click on Museum Events, or call 941-575-9002.
Proceeds benefit the Museum’s Youth Scholarship Fund ensuring the museum experience is available to all youth regardless of economic circumstances.
Myakka River Park
Charlotte County Community Services is holding a virtual public meeting to review the final park master plan for Myakka River Park, at Spire Street and Gallagher Boulevard in the Gulf Cove neighborhood. It will be live on Microsoft Teams from 5:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday. Join live at https://tinyurl.com/myakkameeting. A recording of the meeting will be available for those not able to attend. For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-235-5003 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Englewood Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Englewood Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any of the following branch offices during business hours through Dec. 7:
• Main office, 1111 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Rotonda/Cape Haze office, 8725 Placida Road, Suite 10, Placida. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
• Boca Grande office, 301 Park Ave. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
• Gulf Cove Office, 12651 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. until Dec. 11. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue for the detour. Shifting of traffic will occur on Harbor Boulevard, between Brinson Avenue and Aaron Street. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Holiday drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some holiday cheer. The event will include a food pantry, nativity scene, holiday goodie bags and children's bicycle helmets. Santa will be on scene to wave to kids.
The drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273.
For the safety of the community, this will be a drive-thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Kays, Ponger & Uselton, Toys for Tots drive
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes have teamed up with Toys for Tots. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of the funeral home's locations — 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, or 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda — by Dec. 15. For more information, visit website www.kays-ponger.com or follow on Facebook: facebook.com/kaysponger.
Rotonda food drive
The Rotonda West Association will sponsor a social distancing drive-thru food collection from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. This event will be contactless: Place your items in your trunk or back seat, and drive through the line. The Englewood Helping Hand Christmas wish list suggests soups, pasta, mac and cheese, Ramen noodles, peanut butter, hygiene products, shampoo, and cash and checks payable to Englewood Helping Hand.
Crews Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Crews Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Customers and residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any Arcadia branch during business hours through Dec. 18:
• Arcadia East, 2747 SE Highway 70. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
• Arcadia North, 400 N. Brevard Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
