Charlotte State Bank toy drive
Charlotte State Bank & Trust again this year is accepting holiday donations for the Florida Guardian ad Litem program and the Salvation Army
Guardian ad Litem gift trees are on display at the following Charlotte State Bank & Trust locations:
• Murdock office, 1100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• North Port office, 4300 Aidan Lane, North Port.
• Parkside office, 3002 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Peachland office, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Salvation Army wish lists are at the following locations:
• Charlotte Harbor office, 23112 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Punta Gorda office, 2331 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
The names and ages of area children in need are written on wish list cards. Customers and visitors to the bank are invited to select one or more of the cards, purchase appropriate gifts for the children, then return the unwrapped gifts and wish lists to the bank office. The Salvation Army gift drives concludes on Dec. 4, while the Guardian ad Litem drive ends on Dec. 9. Bank lobbies are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (with the exception of Thanksgiving). For more information on the Salvation Army, contact Capt. Claudia Roseno, Corps Officer, at 941-629-3170 or claudia.roseno@uss.salvationarmy.org. For the Guardian ad Litem program, contact Administrative Assistant Tracy Trotter at 941-613-3233 or tracy.trotter@gal.fl.gov.
Rotonda food drive
The Rotonda West Association will sponsor a social distancing drive-thru food collection from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. This event will be contactless: Place your items in your trunk or back seat, and drive through the line. The Englewood Helping Hand Christmas wish list suggests soups, pasta, mac and cheese, Ramen noodles, peanut butter, hygiene products, shampoo, and cash and checks payable to Englewood Helping Hand.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a “Voice for the Kids” in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The December session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Dec. 9. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. To receive the Zoom specifics for the December session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Swim with Santa
Swim with Santa from noon-3 p.m. Dec. 19 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Wear your swimsuits, bring your cameras, and find an Instagram-worthy tropical holiday photo op, enjoy holiday games and crafts, along with some delicious hot chocolate. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5, with complimentary admission for the supervising adult. Pre-registration is recommended at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim or stop by either the North Port Aquatic, Morgan or Mullen Centers to register in person. Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing while in attendance. Masks are strongly encouraged when proper physical distancing cannot be maintained. Call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Fresh Jersey Tomatoes toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, is holding its fifth annual toy drive for underprivileged children currently receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive runs\through Dec. 6. Gifts for boys and girls ages 13-18 are most in need. Suggestions for girls include make-up kits, nail kits, art project kits, and small gift cards to Walmart or Target. Suggestions for boys include tools/tool kits, model cars/airplanes, sports supplies, and small gift cards to Walmart or Target.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old, will be accepted at the following locations:
• Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, 1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Copperfish Books, 212 W. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Hipnotique, 111 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Friendly Floors, 3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Isles Fitness, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 111, Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave.
• Punta Gorda Fire and Police, 1410 Tamiami Trail.
• Nix & Associates, 2421 Shreve St., Unit 111, Punta Gorda.
• Hessler Floor Covering, 261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• The Wyvern Hotel, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Fine Art Winter Market
North Port Art Center will sponsor the first annual Artisan’s Winter Market from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. More than 30 vendors will display and sell their original art, handmade jewelry, unique pottery and sculpture. Members of the North Port Chorale will sing carols, and Nunn Better BBQ food truck will be on hand. For additional information, call 941-423-6460 or visit www.northportartcenter.org.
Charlotte County Legislative Delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 10 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, and the public is invited to attend. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Charlotte’s delegation includes State Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; State Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and State Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75.
Those wishing to address the delegation must contact the chairman’s office no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 4 for inclusion on the agenda. Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by fax, e-mail or U.S. mail — at Grant's office by the deadline. Any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman is also 4 p.m. Dec. 4. All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature — including original signatures of the legislative sponsors — and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more info, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. until Dec. 11. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue for the detour. Shifting of traffic will occur on Harbor Boulevard, between Brinson Avenue and Aaron Street. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26, 2021. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.