C.A.R.E fundraiser this weekend
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CA.R.E.) is hosting a "Wheelbarrow of Cheer" fundraiser. The prize is, literally, a wheelbarrow filled with liquor. Tickets are $10 each, or five for $40 and can be purchased at Laishley Crab House and Perfectly Polished in Punta Gorda. You can also buy tickets at The Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte today and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The winning ticket will be pulled on Nov. 20 at Laishley Crab House and it will be live streamed on Facebook.
Rec center openings
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, Harold Avenue Regional Park and South County Regional Park recreation centers will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 13. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Burnt Store Road lane closures
Lane closures will occur on Burnt Store Road, about one mile south of Shotgun Road in southern Charlotte County, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday until Monday, Nov. 23. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, is holding its fifth annual toy drive for underprivileged children currently receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive runs from Nov. 3 through Dec. 6. Gifts for boys and girls ages 13-18 are most in need. Suggestions for girls include make-up kits, nail kits, art project kits, and small gift cards to Walmart or Target. Suggestions for boys include tools/tool kits, model cars/airplanes, sports supplies, and small gift cards to Walmart or Target.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old, will be accepted at the following locations:
• Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, 1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Copperfish Books, 212 W. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Hipnotique, 111 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Friendly Floors, 3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Isles Fitness, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 111, Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave.
• Punta Gorda Fire and Police, 1410 Tamiami Trail.
• Nix & Associates, 2421 Shreve St Unit 111, Punta Gorda.
• Hessler Floor Covering, 261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• The Wyvern Hotel, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
'Capturing the Veteran's Story'
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday titled "Capturing the Veteran’s Story." The Military Heritage Museum, along with Charlotte County CC-TV, is committed to honoring veterans and collecting their stories. The museum collects, preserves and makes accessible the personal accounts of American veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand military heritage and service. Local veterans are encouraged to register for a video-taped interview. There are currently four 30-minute time slots available on Tuesday, however additional dates and times will be made available to any veteran who registers should the four slots get filled. Each testimonial will be videotaped and added to the museum’s and Charlotte County CC-TV collections. Interviews will take place at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002, ext. 9.
Prescribed fires for Charlotte County
Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns now through December on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 50 acres will be burned in small, manageable units. Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
