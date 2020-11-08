Area COVID-19 testing sites
• Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte
Hours: Monday-Friday
Details: Appointment is required at www.coadfl.org.
Ages: 5 years and older
Cost: Free
• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; 24200 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free
Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.
• Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: All.
Details: No registration required.
• Drive-thru testing site: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.
Hours:9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: 5 and older.
Details: No registration required.
• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Thursdays
Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. This month the session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the November session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Woman's Club bazaar
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club is having a fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12-14 at the clubhouse, 51 N. Maple St. Check out the handmade crafts, Christmas items, plus crafting books and materials. Please wear a mask to the sale. Raffle tickets for a handmade quilt are $3 or two for $5 and available every Monday morning at the clubhouse. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Woman's Club's scholarship fund for LBHS students. The club is also collecting items for Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood, including new sneakers, shoes, short socks, underwear and school supplies.
Olean Boulevard to close nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. until Nov. 13.
Fawcett Hospital Emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue for the detour. This closure is required for construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Franz Ross Park parking lot lighting
The Franz Ross Park parking lot, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be undergoing lighting additions Nov. 16-23. During the evenings of Nov. 16-17, there will be limited lighting in the parking lot and portions will have no lighting. Please use caution in this area. For information, contact Monty Rodriguez at 941-613-3229.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Back Pack Angels Auction
The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka the Back Pack Angels, are having its first "Bid for Kids Auction," set for Nov. 14-21. The auction website is now live at www.backpackangels.org. Many gift baskets, gift cards, park passes are up for auction. Winners will be notified shortly after closing, and volunteers deliver gifts or mail them, if necessary. Proceeds will help purchase hygiene products for needy children in North Port schools. The organization is packing and delivering almost 600 bags every month during the school year. While schools were closed, BPA volunteers continued to deliver bags through some of the schools. BPA is a nonprofit.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Crafty Ladies of GCUMC
The Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church have hand-crafted items available from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. each Thursday at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). You can also call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Please note that masks and social distancing are mandatory. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com for more information.
St. David’s Thrift Shop
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open with many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 941-474-1047.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
