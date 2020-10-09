Pothole repairs in Arcadia
Florida Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be repairing a pothole on State Road 70 between South Lee Avenue and South Orange Avenue in Arcadia. Motorists should expect eastbound right lane closures on S.R. 70 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers near the roadway.
Visit FDOT District One on www.swflroads.com, or Twitter at @MyFDOT_SWFL, or facebook.com/MyFDOTSWFL to stay informed of any changes.
Ainger Creek Bridge repairs project
Repairs to the Ainger Creek Bridge on County Road 775 will begin Oct. 19. Multiple traffic reconfigurations will occur during the bridge repairs. Warning signs and/or flaggers will be in place to direct traffic. Travelers will begin to experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic, and/or temporary delays within the construction limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Parking lot maintenance
Charlotte County will be temporarily closing some parking lots for maintenance. The closures will affect the following parking lots on the following days:
• Cape Haze Pioneer Trail parking lot entrance closest to State Road 776: Oct. 16 and Oct. 20. Cape Haze Pioneer Trail is located at 1688 Gasparilla Road.
• The Deep Creek Park parking lot: Oct. 15 and Oct. 19. Deep Creek Park is located at 25555 Sandhill Blvd.
• The South Gulf Cove parking lot also will be undergoing maintenance from Oct. 19-22, but the parking lot will remain open. Please use caution around the construction area. South Gulf Cove Park is located at 10150 Amicola St.
For information, contact Vicki Chichura at 941-623-1054 or Vicki.Chichura@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Food drive
A food drive will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Non-perishable food and cleaning supplies are needed. Just drive in and look for the tent. For more information, call 941-575-9002.
Family Services Center groundbreaking
Charlotte County commissioners will commemorate the beginning of construction on Phase I of the Family Services Center with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for noon Oct. 14 at 21450 Gibraltar Drive in Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend.
The Family Services Center Phase I will replace the existing facility and provide space for service organizations, Human Services’ 211 division, a teaching kitchen and temporary space for youth services until Phase II is complete. It will be constructed next to the existing facility. Phase I is funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in 2014. Phase II would be funded by sales tax revenue if voters approve a referendum to extend the tax in the Nov. 3 election.
For information on the Family Services Center, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click "I Want To," then Project Status Updates.
For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Centennial Partners meeting Oct. 28
A Charlotte County Centennial Partners meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will include an update on plans to commemorate the April 23, 2021 Centennial anniversary of the creation of the county. Community organizations are invited to share what they are working on and coordinate activities.
The Centennial website, www.CharlotteCounty100.com, provides historical information about the county and features a central calendar of events submitted by community groups. People can also sign up to receive emails about the Centennial. A Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100, allows people to share information, events, photos and videos.
For information about the Centennial Partners meeting, contact Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-743-1462.
Spinnaker, Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Spinnaker and Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks on Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from the North Access Road to Wilmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
