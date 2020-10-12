South County pool to close early
The South County Regional Park pool, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will be closing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a swim meet. The pool will resume regular operations Thursday.
Butterford Waterway Park boat ramp closed
The Butterford Waterway Park boat ramp will be closed for repairs and paving of the driveway through Oct. 26. Butterford Waterway Park is located at 13555 Marathon Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Vicki Chichura at 941-623-1054 or Vicki.Chichura@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Military museum car show
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will kick off its 2020-21 season of events and activities by hosting the Punta Gorda Isles Car Club for the first ever car show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 31. The show will include a variety of antique, classic and collectable cars, as well as the museum's latest artifact, a 1962 restored Ford M151 military utility tactical truck. The car show is free, but donations to the museum are appreciated. At 2:30 p.m., the Gulf Theater will feature the documentary "The Best Military Vehicles," which features some of the most interesting and unusual military vehicles in preservation. Other activities for that day will include the Pink Pickle food truck, as well as many activities taking place in the museum, including the tanks, as well as flight and ship simulators. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Family Services Center groundbreaking
Charlotte County commissioners will commemorate the beginning of construction on Phase I of the Family Services Center with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for noon Wednesday at 21450 Gibraltar Drive, Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend.
The Family Services Center Phase I will replace the existing facility and provide space for service organizations, Human Services’ 211 division, a teaching kitchen and temporary space for youth services until Phase II is complete. It will be constructed next to the existing facility. Phase I is funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in 2014. Phase II would be funded by sales tax revenue if voters approve a referendum to extend the tax in the Nov. 3 election.
For information on the Family Services Center, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click "I Want To," then Project Status Updates.
For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mid-County Regional Library closure
The Mid-County Regional Library will be closed beginning Wednesday through Nov. 10 because it is an early voting site.
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library will remain open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and the Englewood Charlotte Library will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3188 or Tracy.Herman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Avoiding contractor fraud workshop
Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex will host a workshop on avoiding contractor fraud at 9 a.m. Thursday in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. The event is free and open to the public.
Presenters will be discussing contracts, complaints, fraud prosecution and more. Panelists include Community Development Director Ben Bailey, Sheriff Bill Prummell, State Attorney Amira Fox, Federal Association for Insurance Reform President Paul Handerhan and real estate attorney Ernest W. Sturges, Jr. Truex will offer consumer advice for those looking to hire a contractor.
The workshop will be televised on the county’s television channel, CC-TV (Comcast, channel 20 or 97 or CenturyLink Prism, channel 96) and streamed live on the county Facebook page, Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida. Viewers can also watch a livestream on the county website. Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click CC-TV.
For information, contact Diane Whidden at 941-743-1298 or Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
