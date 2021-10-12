New Deep Creek stop sign
The intersection of Sandhill and Deep Creek boulevards will be converted to a four-way stop on Oct. 20. Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling.
Beyond Ourselves Bash
The Beyond Ourselves Bash, "An Evening Under the Stars" will be held from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 9 at Twin Isles Country Club to benefit the Homeless Coalition and the Peace River Wildlife Center. The evening will include dinner, music, silent auction, raffle, wine pull and 50/50. Go to the Beyond Ourselves website to register: www.pgica.org/Beyond_Ourselves.
CDBIA Scavenger Hunt
The CDBIA presents the CDBIA Scavenger Hunt: Building Industry Edition on Oct. 16. Teams of four will be given a list of clues to find the signs around town. The first team to return to the meeting point and post their photos will win $500. This event is open to everyone. Each team (up to four people) is $50. Cash prize is $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. There will also be a team theme prize, so get creative with your attire for the evening. Refreshments will be served before and after the scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Old car gathering
At least 50 old cars will be on display from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. There will be music and door prizes. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available. The public is invited. All proceeds will support the local Masonic Lodge 115 Scholarship Fund.
Patriotic concert
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church invites all to a Patriotic Concert and Sing-Along to honor veterans at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The program includes patriotic anthems and songs and will feature the church’s Praise Team, Chancel Choir and special musicians. For more information, call 941-639-0001.
Cooper Street seeks volunteers
Cooper Street, a nonprofit after-school program for students grades K-6, has reopened under new management. Volunteers are needed to help children with their homework from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Vaccination and masks are required. For more information, call Cate 941-626-9140.
Legislative delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 10 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and citizens wishing to address the delegation must contact Grant's office no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 5 for inclusion on the agenda. Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by e-mail or U.S. mail. Any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman also is 4 p.m. Nov. 5. All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature, including original signatures of the legislative sponsors, and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980.
The public is open to all. For further information, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Professional Women in Building Triathlon
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association will hold the inaugural Professional Women in Building Triathlon at noon Nov. 7 at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte. The three events are axe throwing, modified cornhole and mini-golf. The prizes are as follows: $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. A portion of the net proceeds from this event will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship fund, which helps women build a career in construction. This event is open to everyone. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a Twisted Fork feast and an event shirt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults/$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
City CRA member needed
The Punta Gorda Community Redevelopment Agency is seeking one member to fill a position expiring on Nov. 16. Appointee must be a Charlotte County. The purpose of the agency is to implement the policies, projects and programs contained in the Punta Gorda Downtown Redevelopment Plan. Please call Nina at 941-743-1300, then press 2 or email Janina.Stamoulis@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for an application or for additional information.
Valerie's House
Valerie’s House has resumed in-person grief support groups after a six-week hiatus caused by the COVID-19 spike. Group sessions have resumed at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit, which helps children grieve the loss of a loved one, has experienced an increasing number of families seeking grief counseling. About 20 percent of the new families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19. In addition, Valerie’s House is now providing grief support groups for students, teachers and staff at several schools, most recently adding Myakka Elementary School in Punta Gorda.
Valerie’s House is implementing safety precautions at all of its locations, including requiring all employees to be vaccinated and wear masks during group therapy sessions. Families, however, will not be required to be vaccinated. More information can be found at www.valerieshouse.org.
Property tax exemptions
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2022 exemption applications. Homestead Exemption applications can be filed online at www.ccappraiser.com. Applications also may be filed at one of the offices: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda; West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Instructions and applications can be found at www.ccappraiser.com. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2022. For more info, call 941-743-1593.
