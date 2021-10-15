Demonstration Gardens open house
The Charlotte County Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens will hold an open house from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 23 at 25550 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. The public is invited for a tour of the gardens. Master Gardener Volunteers created this garden more than 15 years ago to demonstrate to the public what plants are suited for this area and to see plants in their mature form. Starting with butterfly gardens, palms, native plants, ornamental trees and groundcovers, the garden is centered with a vine covered pergola and brick pathways. There are raised bed vegetables growing and grape vines, along with a tropical fruit garden. Each person attending will receive free vegetable seedlings. Sign-up to attend a yoga in the garden demonstration at 9 a.m. and pruning demonstrations throughout the day. This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are available on Eventbrite mgoh.eventbrite.com or contact UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County for further information 941-764-4340 or contact Holly Bates at holly.bates@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail
Parking lot repairs will begin at two of the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail parking lots. Rotonda Boulevard East trailhead and the R. David Johnson trailhead (Harness Rd) will be closed Oct. 26-28. Please use caution around construction areas and avoid closed parking lots during completion of the work.
DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting Nov. 2 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Social time is at 11 a.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. Special Guest Speaker, Debbie Duay, Florida State Society DAR Regent, will present: "Growing Successful Chapters." Reservations with menu selection of either open-faced turkey sandwich or spinach and feta quiche must be emailed to Ruth Weaver ruthweaver330@gmail.com or phoned in 941-505-4228 no later than noon Oct. 27. Lunch is $22 cash or check (payable to: Charlotte Bay Chapter, NSDAR); no credit cards. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served or provided support during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the D.A.R., please contact Ruth Weaver.
Placida Park repairs
Parking lot repairs will begin Oct. 26 at Placida Park (boat ramp) located at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway, Placida. Portions of the lot will be closed intermittently Oct. 26-28. Please use caution around construction areas and avoid closed parking spaces during completion of the work.
Legislative delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 10 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and citizens wishing to address the delegation must contact Grant's office no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 5 for inclusion on the agenda. Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by e-mail or U.S. mail. Any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman also is 4 p.m. Nov. 5. All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature, including original signatures of the legislative sponsors, and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980.
The public is open to all. For further information, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Professional Women in Building Triathlon
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association will hold the inaugural Professional Women in Building Triathlon at noon Nov. 7 at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte. The three events are axe throwing, modified cornhole and mini-golf. The prizes are as follows: $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. A portion of the net proceeds from this event will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship fund, which helps women build a career in construction. This event is open to everyone. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a Twisted Fork feast and an event shirt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Military museum volunteers needed
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is looking for new volunteers. Museum volunteers have a variety of responsibilities from interacting with visitors in the galleries, assisting in the gift shop and café, providing information at the welcome center, etc. Volunteers do not need to be veterans. For more information, call 941-575-9002, ext. 10.
Old car gathering
At least 50 old cars will be on display from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. There will be music and door prizes. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available. The public is invited. All proceeds will support the local Masonic Lodge 115 Scholarship Fund.
New Deep Creek stop sign
The intersection of Sandhill and Deep Creek boulevards will be converted to a four-way stop on Oct. 20. Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling.
Tourist council seeks volunteer
The Tourist Development Council is seeking one volunteer who is involved in the tourism industry (examples: restaurant, attraction, etc.) or represents tourism accommodations as an owner or operator of a motel, hotel, RV park or other tourist accommodation located in the county and subject to tourist development tax. Volunteer shall be an elector of Charlotte County or reside in a county adjacent to Charlotte County and own a business within Charlotte County, have demonstrated an interest in tourist development and have paid the local business tax in Charlotte County. Length of term: four years. For an application, please call Nina at 941-743-1300, then press 2 or email Janina.stamoulis@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Valerie's House
Valerie’s House has resumed in-person grief support groups after a six-week hiatus caused by the COVID-19 spike. Group sessions have resumed at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit, which helps children grieve the loss of a loved one, has experienced an increasing number of families seeking grief counseling. About 20 percent of the new families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19. In addition, Valerie’s House is now providing grief support groups for students, teachers and staff at several schools, most recently adding Myakka Elementary School in Punta Gorda.
Valerie’s House is implementing safety precautions at all of its locations, including requiring all employees to be vaccinated and wear masks during group therapy sessions. Families, however, will not be required to be vaccinated. More information can be found at www.valerieshouse.org.
Agricultural board seeks volunteer
The Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for one voluntary member who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
