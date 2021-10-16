Regatta volunteers sought
Volunteers are needed for the 2022 Charlotte Harbor Regatta, set for Feb. 4-6, 2022. Volunteer opportunities include board directors and on-water and onshore race committee members. For information about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta visit www.charlotteharborregatta.com. For questions about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta, e-mail Brian Gleason at gleason@charlotteharborregatta.com or call 941-661-6415.
New Deep Creek stop sign
The intersection of Sandhill and Deep Creek boulevards will be converted to a four-way stop on Oct. 20. Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling.
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail
Parking lot repairs will begin at two of the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail parking lots. Rotonda Boulevard East trailhead and the R. David Johnson trailhead (Harness Rd) will be closed Oct. 26-28. Please use caution around construction areas and avoid closed parking lots during completion of the work.
Military museum volunteers needed
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is looking for new volunteers. Museum volunteers have a variety of responsibilities from interacting with visitors in the galleries, assisting in the gift shop and café, providing information at the welcome center, etc. Volunteers do not need to be veterans. For more information, call 941-575-9002, ext. 10.
Beyond Ourselves Bash
The Beyond Ourselves Bash, "An Evening Under the Stars" will be held from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 9 at Twin Isles Country Club to benefit the Homeless Coalition and the Peace River Wildlife Center. The evening will include dinner, music, silent auction, raffle, wine pull and 50/50. Go to the Beyond Ourselves website to register: www.pgica.org/Beyond_Ourselves.
Professional Women in Building Triathlon
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association will hold the inaugural Professional Women in Building Triathlon at noon Nov. 7 at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte. The three events are axe throwing, modified cornhole and mini-golf. The prizes are as follows: $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. A portion of the net proceeds from this event will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship fund, which helps women build a career in construction. This event is open to everyone. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a Twisted Fork feast and an event shirt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Lake Worth Boulevard closed
Lake Worth Boulevard from Midway Boulevard to Durant Street in Port Charlotte will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 12. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible, to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Mike Martindell at 941-764-4569 or Mike.Martindell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Tourist council seeks volunteer
The Tourist Development Council is seeking one volunteer who is involved in the tourism industry (examples: restaurant, attraction, etc.) or represents tourism accommodations as an owner or operator of a motel, hotel, RV park or other tourist accommodation located in the county and subject to tourist development tax. Volunteer shall be an elector of Charlotte County or reside in a county adjacent to Charlotte County and own a business within Charlotte County, have demonstrated an interest in tourist development and have paid the local business tax in Charlotte County. Length of term: four years. For an application, please call Nina at 941-743-1300, then press 2 or email Janina.stamoulis@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Property tax exemptions
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2022 exemption applications. Homestead Exemption applications can be filed online at www.ccappraiser.com. Applications also may be filed at one of the offices: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda; West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Instructions and applications can be found at www.ccappraiser.com. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2022. For more info, call 941-743-1593.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
