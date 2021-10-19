Food drive
Burnt Store Isles Boat Club is sponsoring a one-day food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 29 beneath the tent at the corner of Tripoli Boulevard and Monaco Drive in Punta Gorda. St. Vincent de Paul will assist in distribution.
Computer group meeting
A meeting of the Charlotte County Computer Group is scheduled for Nov. 2. Members are urged to attend this meeting; nominees for the 2022 Board of Directors will be introduced to the membership. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m., and general meeting at 7 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested should contact a school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info/ or by calling 941-585-0356.
New Deep Creek stop sign
The intersection of Sandhill and Deep Creek boulevards will be converted to a four-way stop on Oct. 20. Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling.
Regatta volunteers sought
Volunteers are needed for the 2022 Charlotte Harbor Regatta, set for Feb. 4-6, 2022. Volunteer opportunities include board directors and on-water and onshore race committee members. For information about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta visit www.charlotteharborregatta.com. For questions about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta, e-mail Brian Gleason at gleason@charlotteharborregatta.com or call 941-661-6415.
Demonstration Gardens open house
The Charlotte County Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens will hold an open house from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 23 at 25550 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. The public is invited for a tour of the gardens. Master Gardener Volunteers created this garden more than 15 years ago to demonstrate to the public what plants are suited for this area and to see plants in their mature form. Starting with butterfly gardens, palms, native plants, ornamental trees and groundcovers, the garden is centered with a vine covered pergola and brick pathways. There are raised bed vegetables growing and grape vines, along with a tropical fruit garden. Each person attending will receive free vegetable seedlings. Sign-up to attend a yoga in the garden demonstration at 9 a.m. and pruning demonstrations throughout the day. This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are available on Eventbrite mgoh.eventbrite.com or contact UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County for further information 941-764-4340 or contact Holly Bates at holly.bates@charlottecountyfl.gov.
DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting Nov. 2 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Social time is at 11 a.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. Special Guest Speaker, Debbie Duay, Florida State Society DAR Regent, will present: "Growing Successful Chapters." Reservations with menu selection of either open-faced turkey sandwich or spinach and feta quiche must be emailed to Ruth Weaver ruthweaver330@gmail.com or phoned in 941-505-4228 no later than noon Oct. 27. Lunch is $22 cash or check (payable to: Charlotte Bay Chapter, NSDAR); no credit cards. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served or provided support during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the DAR, please contact Ruth Weaver.
Beyond Ourselves Bash
The Beyond Ourselves Bash, "An Evening Under the Stars" will be held from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 9 at Twin Isles Country Club to benefit the Homeless Coalition and the Peace River Wildlife Center. The evening will include dinner, music, silent auction, raffle, wine pull and 50/50. Go to the Beyond Ourselves website to register: www.pgica.org/Beyond_Ourselves.
Legislative delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 10 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and citizens wishing to address the delegation must contact Grant's office no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 5 for inclusion on the agenda. Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by e-mail or U.S. mail. Any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman also is 4 p.m. Nov. 5. All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature, including original signatures of the legislative sponsors, and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980.
The public is open to all. For further information, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Professional Women in Building Triathlon
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association will hold the inaugural Professional Women in Building Triathlon at noon Nov. 7 at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte. The three events are axe throwing, modified cornhole and mini-golf. The prizes are as follows: $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. A portion of the net proceeds from this event will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship fund, which helps women build a career in construction. This event is open to everyone. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a Twisted Fork feast and an event shirt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
City CRA member needed
The Punta Gorda Community Redevelopment Agency is seeking one member to fill a position expiring on Nov. 16. Appointee must be a Charlotte County. The purpose of the agency is to implement the policies, projects and programs contained in the Punta Gorda Downtown Redevelopment Plan. Please call Nina at 941-743-1300, then press 2 or email Janina.Stamoulis@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for an application or for additional information.
Burnt Store concert series
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, announces its 2022 Concert Series:
• Jan. 24, 2022: Tribute Company, a seven-member ensemble celebrating America, Three Dog Night, Doobie Brothers andd Seals and Crofts.
• Feb. 14, 2022: The Boys of D63 features four vocalists who perform Billy Joel, Earth Wind and Fire, Frankie Valli and more.
• March 14, 2022: Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers.
Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single performance tickets are $25. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20, if available. Performances will start at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.