Food drive
Burnt Store Isles Boat Club is sponsoring a one-day food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 29 beneath the tent at the corner of Tripoli Boulevard and Monaco Drive in Punta Gorda. St. Vincent de Paul will assist in distribution.
NARFE meeting
NARFE Peace River Chapter 2194 holds its next meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. The speaker this month is Kelly Gaylord, of the Punta Gorda Mural Society, who will be discussing the history of the organization and the murals in Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered at 11 a.m. and the presentation will begin around noon. This will be followed by our usual business meeting. NARFE meetings are open to all federal employees, retirees and their spouses. For more information call Andy 571-259-4280.
DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting Nov. 2 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Social time is at 11 a.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. Special Guest Speaker, Debbie Duay, Florida State Society DAR Regent, will present: "Growing Successful Chapters." Reservations with menu selection of either open-faced turkey sandwich or spinach and feta quiche must be emailed to Ruth Weaver ruthweaver330@gmail.com or phoned in 941-505-4228 no later than noon Oct. 27. Lunch is $22 cash or check (payable to: Charlotte Bay Chapter, NSDAR); no credit cards. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served or provided support during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the DAR, please contact Ruth Weaver.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033.
Professional Women in Building Triathlon
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association will hold the inaugural Professional Women in Building Triathlon at noon Nov. 7 at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte. The three events are axe throwing, modified cornhole and mini-golf. The prizes are as follows: $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. A portion of the net proceeds from this event will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship fund, which helps women build a career in construction. This event is open to everyone. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a Twisted Fork feast and an event shirt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
CARE fundraiser
River City Grill in downtown Punta Gorda is sponsoring and hosting a fundraiser for the CARE Auxiliary Society at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1. All the proceeds from the event will be donated to The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CARE) of Charlotte County. River City Grill is located at 131 W. Marion Ave. River City Grill will be providing heavy hors d’oeuvres, DJ and photo booth. There will be a cash bar. The event also features a basket raffle for which local businesses and residents have donated multiple specialty baskets that will be raffled off during the event. Tickets for the event are $25. Payment for the tickets is by cash or check (Payable to CARE) only and can be purchased at Perfectly Polished Nail Boutique, 121 E. Marion Ave. Suite 111, Punta Gorda; or Bank OZK, 3855 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; or Bank OZK, 1950 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For more information, go to https://carefl.org/event/party-for-a-cause/.
New service hours
Starting Nov. 1, the new Charlotte County Family Services Center, located at 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte, will be open for extended hours every Monday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Appointments must be made for extended hours, with the last appointment time starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday hours will remain 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last appointment time starting at 4:30 p.m. To make an appointment with Human Services for financial assistance, call 941-833-6500 or apply online at: www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/departments/human-services/help-paying-bills.stml. For a list of financial assistance programs, visit: www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/departments/human-services. Also, starting on Nov. 1, all Human Services lobbies will be open. Appointments are strongly recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.
Regatta volunteers sought
Volunteers are needed for the 2022 Charlotte Harbor Regatta, set for Feb. 4-6, 2022. Volunteer opportunities include board directors and on-water and onshore race committee members. For information about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta visit www.charlotteharborregatta.com. For questions about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta, e-mail Brian Gleason at gleason@charlotteharborregatta.com or call 941-661-6415.
Valerie's House
Valerie’s House has resumed in-person grief support groups after a six-week hiatus caused by the COVID-19 spike. Group sessions have resumed at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit, which helps children grieve the loss of a loved one, has experienced an increasing number of families seeking grief counseling. About 20 percent of the new families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19. In addition, Valerie’s House is now providing grief support groups for students, teachers and staff at several schools, most recently adding Myakka Elementary School in Punta Gorda.
Valerie’s House is implementing safety precautions at all of its locations, including requiring all employees to be vaccinated and wear masks during group therapy sessions. Families, however, will not be required to be vaccinated. More information can be found at www.valerieshouse.org.
Placida Park repairs
Parking lot repairs will begin Oct. 26 at Placida Park (boat ramp) located at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway, Placida. Portions of the lot will be closed intermittently Oct. 26-28. Please use caution around construction areas and avoid closed parking spaces during completion of the work.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail
Parking lot repairs will begin at two of the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail parking lots. Rotonda Boulevard East trailhead and the R. David Johnson trailhead (Harness Rd) will be closed Oct. 26-28. Please use caution around construction areas and avoid closed parking lots during completion of the work.
Tourist council seeks volunteer
The Tourist Development Council is seeking one volunteer who is involved in the tourism industry (examples: restaurant, attraction, etc.) or represents tourism accommodations as an owner or operator of a motel, hotel, RV park or other tourist accommodation located in the county and subject to tourist development tax. Volunteer shall be an elector of Charlotte County or reside in a county adjacent to Charlotte County and own a business within Charlotte County, have demonstrated an interest in tourist development and have paid the local business tax in Charlotte County. Length of term: four years. For an application, please call Nina at 941-743-1300, then press 2 or email Janina.stamoulis@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Computer group meeting
A meeting of the Charlotte County Computer Group is scheduled for Nov. 2. Members are urged to attend this meeting; nominees for the 2022 Board of Directors will be introduced to the membership. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m., and general meeting at 7 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested should contact a school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info/ or by calling 941-585-0356.
Beyond Ourselves Bash
The Beyond Ourselves Bash, "An Evening Under the Stars" will be held from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 9 at Twin Isles Country Club to benefit the Homeless Coalition and the Peace River Wildlife Center. The evening will include dinner, music, silent auction, raffle, wine pull and 50/50. Go to the Beyond Ourselves website to register: www.pgica.org/Beyond_Ourselves.
Legislative delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 10 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and citizens wishing to address the delegation must contact Grant's office no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 5 for inclusion on the agenda. Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by e-mail or U.S. mail. Any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman also is 4 p.m. Nov. 5. All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature, including original signatures of the legislative sponsors, and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980.
The public is open to all. For further information, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Lake Worth Boulevard closed
Lake Worth Boulevard from Midway Boulevard to Durant Street in Port Charlotte will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 12. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible, to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Mike Martindell at 941-764-4569 or Mike.Martindell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
