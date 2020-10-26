Water service interruption
A water service interruption is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 4, from approximately 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all customers with addresses in Heritage Landing in the Burnt Store service area. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Affected customers should plan on being without water service during this time. For future emergency notices, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utility Notices. For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Golf scramble
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an inaugural "Salute to Veterans" Golf Scramble, a benefit for the museum, on Nov. 7 at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda. Only a few spaces remain for additional foursomes. Scramble entry is $75 per player, or $300 per foursome. Registration includes green fees, cart, continental breakfast and lunch. All proceeds support the Military Heritage Museum programs and exhibits. Great prizes for closest to the pin, closest to the line, longest drive and winning teams. There will be a silent auction, raffles and a goody bag. Hole sponsorships are still available at $100. Shotgun start commences at 8:30 a.m. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. This month the session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Nov. 10. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the November session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Prescribed fires for Charlotte County
Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns now through December on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 50 acres will be burned in small, manageable units. Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Mid-County Regional Library closure
The Mid-County Regional Library will be closed from Oct.14-Nov. 10 because it is an early voting site.
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library will remain open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and the Englewood Charlotte Library will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3188 or Tracy.Herman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Centennial Partners meeting
A Charlotte County Centennial Partners meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will include an update on plans to commemorate the April 23, 2021 Centennial anniversary of the creation of the county. Community organizations are invited to share what they are working on and coordinate activities.
The Centennial website, www.CharlotteCounty100.com, provides historical information about the county and features a central calendar of events submitted by community groups. People can also sign up to receive emails about the Centennial. A Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100, allows people to share information, events, photos and videos.
For information about the Centennial Partners meeting, contact Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-743-1462.
'Capturing the Veteran's Story'
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 titled "Capturing the Veteran’s Story." The Military Heritage Museum, along with Charlotte County CC-TV, is committed to honoring veterans and collecting their stories. The museum collects, preserves and makes accessible the personal accounts of American veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand military heritage and service. Local veterans are encouraged to register for a video-taped interview. There are currently four 30-minute time slots available on Nov. 10, however additional dates and times will be made available to any veteran who registers should the four slots get filled. Each testimonial will be videotaped and added to the museum’s and Charlotte County CC-TV collections. Interviews will take place at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002, ext. 9.
