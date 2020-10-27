Golf scramble
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an inaugural "Salute to Veterans" Golf Scramble, a benefit for the museum, on Nov. 7 at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda. Only a few spaces remain for additional foursomes. Scramble entry is $75 per player, or $300 per foursome. Registration includes green fees, cart, continental breakfast and lunch. All proceeds support the Military Heritage Museum programs and exhibits. Great prizes for closest to the pin, closest to the line, longest drive and winning teams. There will be a silent auction, raffles and a goody bag. Hole sponsorships are still available at $100. Shotgun start commences at 8:30 a.m. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. This month the session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Nov. 10. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the November session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Military museum car show
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will kick off its 2020-21 season of events and activities by hosting the Punta Gorda Isles Car Club for the first ever car show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 31. The show will include a variety of antique, classic and collectable cars, as well as the museum's latest artifact, a 1962 restored Ford M151 military utility tactical truck. The car show is free, but donations to the museum are appreciated. At 2:30 p.m., the Gulf Theater will feature the documentary "The Best Military Vehicles," which features some of the most interesting and unusual military vehicles in preservation. Other activities for that day will include the Pink Pickle food truck, as well as many activities taking place in the museum, including the tanks, as well as flight and ship simulators. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Halloween paddle event
The Kayak Club of Greater Charlotte Harbor will be invading the Nav-A-Gator Bar and Grill in Lake Suzy again this year for Halloween. Zombie pirates will meet at the Lettuce Lake Kayak Launch, 8801 SW Reese St., Arcadia, at 10 a.m. Oct. 31. This will be the fourth year the paddlers of the Kayak Club of Greater Charlotte Harbor will arrive at the Navigator restaurant dressed in costumes acting as a pirate group invading the restaurant. At this time 21 paddlers will be joining in with more expected. At this time 21 paddlers will be joining in with more expected. For more info, go to www.meetup.com/Kayak-Club-Outings-Events-for-Greater-Charlotte-Harbor. For additional info, contact William (Bill) Schuyler at 941-763-9248 or wiskyler@gmail.com. He will be leading the group on the water.
'Capturing the Veteran's Story'
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 titled "Capturing the Veteran’s Story." The Military Heritage Museum, along with Charlotte County CC-TV, is committed to honoring veterans and collecting their stories. The museum collects, preserves and makes accessible the personal accounts of American veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand military heritage and service. Local veterans are encouraged to register for a video-taped interview. There are currently four 30-minute time slots available on Nov. 10, however additional dates and times will be made available to any veteran who registers should the four slots get filled. Each testimonial will be videotaped and added to the museum’s and Charlotte County CC-TV collections. Interviews will take place at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002, ext. 9.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
