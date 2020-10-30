Military museum's Veterans Day events
The Military Heritage Museum will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Gulf Theater, and will include Mike Bernicchi, local veteran and member of the Florida Army National Guard since 2000, as the keynote speaker. There will be testimonials, patriotic music, color guard and a veteran tribute video. This will also be livecast and can be viewed on the museum's Facebook page.
At 2 p.m. Nov. 11, the museum and the local chapter of Wreaths Across America will present Quilts of Valor to six local veterans who are being recognized for their outstanding "service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation." Quilts are made and donated by the Peace River Quilters Guild.
At 7 p.m. Nov. 11, the museum will hold a musical tribute show by the Suncoast Country Opry in the Gulf Theater. Now using the Gulf Theater for many of their shows, they have selected several patriotic songs by famous country artists to create a moving and inspirational evening. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased on the museum's website, www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Olean Boulevard to close nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. beginning Sunday until Nov. 13.
Fawcett Hospital Emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue for the detour. This closure is required for construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Oyster Creek Environmental Park pier repairs
Pier repairs will begin Monday at Oyster Creek Environmental Park, 2333 Placida Road in Englewood. The piers will be closed intermittently throughout the duration of the project while work is being completed. Please use caution around designated construction areas and avoid areas where heavy equipment is being used. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Water service interruption
A water service interruption is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 4, from approximately 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all customers with addresses in Heritage Landing in the Burnt Store service area. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Affected customers should plan on being without water service during this time. For future emergency notices, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utility Notices. For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. This month the session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Nov. 10. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the November session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
'Capturing the Veteran's Story'
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 titled "Capturing the Veteran’s Story." The Military Heritage Museum, along with Charlotte County CC-TV, is committed to honoring veterans and collecting their stories. The museum collects, preserves and makes accessible the personal accounts of American veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand military heritage and service. Local veterans are encouraged to register for a video-taped interview. There are currently four 30-minute time slots available on Nov. 10, however additional dates and times will be made available to any veteran who registers should the four slots get filled. Each testimonial will be videotaped and added to the museum’s and Charlotte County CC-TV collections. Interviews will take place at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002, ext. 9.
