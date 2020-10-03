Butterford Waterway Park boat ramp closed
The Butterford Waterway Park boat ramp will be closed for repairs and paving of the driveway from Monday to Frieday. Butterford Waterway Park is located at 13555 Marathon Blvd. in Port Charlotte. For information, contact Vicki Chichura at 941-623-1054 or Vicki.Chichura@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Immigration film, discussion series
The Immigration Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., invites all to watch the new Netflix series, “Immigration Nation,” a six-part series made in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, and then participate in a series of online discussions. The remaining discussion schedule is as follows:
Episodes 3 and 4: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday.
Episodes 5 and 6: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
To register, provide your name and email address to Immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent one day prior to each scheduled discussion. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The October sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 21. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours available monthly to volunteer. For more information or to sign up for one of the October sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Boating course
The Peace River Sail & Power Squadron is presenting a three half-day boating course. Successful completion results in a Florida Boater Card. The class will be held at the Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. The classes will be held from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. The cost is $40 for the first person and $25 for a second person sharing materials. To register, leave a message by Thursday at 941-637-0766.
Edgewater Park Dog Park to close
The Edgewater Park small and large dog parks will be closed Oct. 12 for flea, tick and insect spraying. Edgewater Park is located at 22410 Glass Lane in Charlotte Harbor.
Food drive
A food drive will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Non-perishable food and cleaning supplies are needed. Just drive in and look for the tent. For more information, call 941-575-9002.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs from Monday to Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
