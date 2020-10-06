Kids auditions for Christmas show
Charlotte Players will hold kids audition for its 2020 Christmas show, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" on Sunday and Monday at the Charlotte Players, 1182 Market Circle in Port Charlotte — location of the Langdon Playhouse, which is where the Christmas show will be held Dec. 2-6.
“We want parents to know we have instituted COVID-19 precautions throughout our office and theater, which remain in place during rehearsals and performances,” noted Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody. “We took the same enhanced health and safety measures for annual Kids OnStage summer camp in July, and everything went extremely well.”
Director Jessie Reter-Choate is seeking 20 children of various ages as well as 10 adults (four male and six female actors) for the Christmas show. Music is a part of the production, so vocalists are also welcome.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” concerns a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant who must cast the Herdman kids, the worst kids in history. Much mayhem and hilarity ensue when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head-on.
Scripts are available for review prior to the auditions at the Charlotte Players office, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 941-255-1022 for more information.
Ainger Creek Bridge repairs project
Repairs to the Ainger Creek Bridge on County Road 775 will begin Oct. 19. Multiple traffic reconfigurations will occur during the bridge repairs. Warning signs and/or flaggers will be in place to direct traffic. Travelers will begin to experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic, and/or temporary delays within the construction limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mid-County Regional Library closure
The Mid-County Regional Library will be closed Oct. 14 to Nov. 10 because it is an early voting site.
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library will remain open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and the Englewood Charlotte Library will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3188 or Tracy.Herman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Centennial Partners meeting Oct. 28
A Charlotte County Centennial Partners meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will include an update on plans to commemorate the April 23, 2021 Centennial anniversary of the creation of the county. Community organizations are invited to share what they are working on and coordinate activities.
The Centennial website, www.CharlotteCounty100.com, provides historical information about the county and features a central calendar of events submitted by community groups. People can also sign up to receive emails about the Centennial. A Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100, allows people to share information, events, photos and videos.
For information about the Centennial Partners meeting, contact Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-743-1462.
Avoiding contractor fraud workshop
Charlotte County Commission Chairman Bill Truex will host a workshop on avoiding contractor fraud at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. The event is free and open to the public.
Presenters will be discussing contracts, complaints, fraud prosecution and more. Panelists include Community Development Director Ben Bailey, Sheriff Bill Prummell, State Attorney Amira Fox, Federal Association for Insurance Reform President Paul Handerhan and real estate attorney Ernest W. Sturges, Jr. Truex will offer consumer advice for those looking to hire a contractor.
The workshop will be televised on the county’s television channel, CC-TV (Comcast, channel 20 or 97 or CenturyLink Prism, channel 96) and streamed live on the county Facebook page, Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida. Viewers can also watch a livestream on the county website. Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click CC-TV.
For information, contact Diane Whidden at 941-743-1298 or Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
