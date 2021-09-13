Hours changes
Due to staffing shortages, the Charlotte County Community Services Department has revised its facility operating hours effective Sept. 15:
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Centennial Park Pool: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Centennial Park Recreation Center: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool: Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
• South County Regional Park Pool: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Early Bird swim Monday/Wednesday/Friday 6:30-8 a.m.
• Tringali Park Recreation Center: Closed until further notice.
As part of the department’s staffing efforts, an online hiring event is scheduled for 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15. Community services is hiring for lifeguard, maintenance and recreation specialist positions. To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/CChiringevent.
Pool closure
The Centennial Park Pool, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14 for a swim meet. The pool will resume normal operating hours on Sept. 15.
DeSoto Chamber office moves
The DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce office will be moving from 16 S. Volusia Ave., in Arcadia, to 222 E. Oak St., in Mosaic's DeSoto office. Starting Sept. 14, the chamber will be utilizing the first floor and will use Mosaic’s community room for its meetings and events. The move will take about two full weeks to complete and during that time the office will be closed. For more information, contact Debbie Wertz at chamber@desotochamberfl.com.
Mother & Son Night
Grab your ’80s outfits and get ready to make memories at the annual North Port Parks & Recreation Department’s Mother & Son night, set for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother-figures will have a gnarly time with their kids from kindergarten through sixth grade playing kickball, dodgeball and old-school relay races. The fee is $20 per couple, $10 per each additional person. Pre-packaged picnic dinner is included. Pre-register at 941-429-PARK(7275) or http://bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation.
Old car show
At least 50 old cars will be at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road in Punta Gorda from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 19. The public is welcome. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available. All proceeds will support the Masonic Lodge 115 Scholarship Fund.
Wiffleball tournament
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department has planned a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. The team fee is $75 and teams are guaranteed at least two games and the opportunity to enjoy a post-tournament team social. Participants must be 16 or older. Teams must have at least four players and no more than seven. Pick up a registration packet at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. from 5:30 a.m. Monday-Friday or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Fertilizer ban
Southwest Florida officials remind the public that fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be used on residential or commercial turf or landscape plants between June 1 and Sept. 30. During the summer rainy season, unnecessary fertilizing and improper fertilizer application can result in runoff that sends nutrients into waterways where they feed harmful aquatic algae. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/fertilizertips.
Halloween Tea Party
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for a “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume an enjoy Spooktacular treats, fun photo stations, a mini-monster bash, and more. It’s $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Video contest
Punta Gorda in Bloom, a local nonprofit, is competing for recognition in the America in Bloom People’s Choice Award video contest. The video, created by local photographer Bruce Thompkins to highlight the achievements of the Phase One plantings on Taylor Street between Marion and Olympia avenues, is one of seven videos representing seven different America in Bloom cities around the United States. The video receiving the most online votes between now and Oct. 1 will win $1,500 to apply toward future projects. The winner will be announced on Oct. 1 during the America in Bloom Virtual Symposium. To vote, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AIB2021.
For more information about the Punta Gorda in Bloom initiative, visit them on Facebook or email PuntaGordaInBloom@gmail.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Lisa Kiddon at 727-270-9917 or likiddon@alz.org.
CHS class reunions
Charlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more info, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
Tour de North Port
The 11th Annual Tour de North Port is set for Oct. 24 starting from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. Group starts begin at 8 a.m. It’s an organized on-road scenic bicycle ride covering 15, 35, or 65 miles. It is not a race. Registration ($50 online by Oct. 22, $55 day of) includes breakfast, a catered lunch, desserts, fully-stocked rest stops, mobile SAG, T-shirt and goody bag. It’s sponsored by People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group since 1997, as a fundraiser event. See www.peoplefortrees.com for more information. Early pickup for registration packet and T-shirt and check-in will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23 during the Taste of North Port Food and Fest at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Interested in volunteering or being a sponsor? Contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Back Pack Angels fashion show
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) will have an Appleumpkin fashion show-luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Ave., North Port. Tickets are $25. Fashions are presented by Dillards. Tickets for drawings may be purchased from Dianne at 813-758-2805 or Carol at 860-620-7656. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that works with North Port schools and preschools to deliver hygiene products to needy children. The Angels meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Am-Vets 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., and are always looking for volunteers. Visit www.backpackangels.org or their Facebook page for list of hygiene products and drop-off sites.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.