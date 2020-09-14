Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
FPL gift card contest
Florida Power & Light is offering a chance to win $50 Restaurant.com gift cards. Families will compete against each other for $50 Restaurant.com gift cards from now through Oct. 15, in the newly launched Save Together, Dine Together: FPL Family Challenge at FPLsavetogether.com. Players will race against the clock to answer multiple choice questions using the game’s interactive platform while learning tips on how to save energy. Each week, for six weeks, up to 100 FPL customers will receive family meal prizes sponsored by FPL, including Restaurant.com gift cards valued at $50 to use on a meal of their choice.
Extra time spent working, cooking and relaxing at home means more energy usage than normal this summer. Here are a few tips for stay-at-home energy efficiency:
• Keep bedroom and other door open – closed doors can block the airflow and cause you A/C to pump more air to keep the house cool.
• Turn off fans and lights when you leave a room.
• Adjust the washing machine to the appropriate water level for each load and clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load.
• Video game consoles can add to energy costs, especially when left on. Save energy and money by opting for a board game night or spending time outdoors with your family.
Free financial webinar
Charlotte State Bank & Trust Vice President Christine Hause will conduct a free webinar entitled “Are You Prepared for Disability or Incapacitation?” from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday. To register for the webinar, visit www.charlottestatebank.com or contact Hause at 941-624-1917 or chause@csbtfl.com. Hause will discuss the importance of properly preparing and maintaining personal documents related to one’s estate, power-of-attorney and other matters.
Starting in October, complimentary webinars will be held each week through April of 2021. October titles include “Avoiding Estate-Planning Mistakes, With Celebrity Examples,” “Stocks, Bonds, and Exchange Traded Funds,” “Estate Planning for Women,” and “Family Administering Your Estate Plan.” For additional information on those webinars, visit www.charlottestatebank.com.
Immigration film, discussion series
The Immigration Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd,. invites all to watch the new Netflix series, “Immigration Nation,” a six-part series made in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, and then participate in a series of online discussions. The discussion schedule is as follows:
Episodes 1 and 2: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 23.
Episodes 3 and 4: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Episodes 5 and 6: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
To register, provide your name and email address to Immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent one day prior to each scheduled discussion. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
Opposite exhibits at Visual Arts Center
The Visual Arts Center is exhibiting "COLOR" in the Main Gallery, and "Black & White" in the Goff Gallery. Both exhibits feature a variety of 2D and 3D media, and both are focused on color, or the lack thereof. Displayed together at the VAC, the complementary exhibits create an exciting visual experience. The VAC will host a virtual Awards Presentation for "COLOR" via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Following the awards, both exhibits will also be available as a virtual tour, at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
COVID-19 precautions include: a no-touch thermometer at the front desk to be used for group activities, plus gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant hand soap, sprays, wipes, and automatic dispensers available for staff and customers. Masks are required in accordance with the city of Punta Gorda.
