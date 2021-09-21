Rec center closure
Centennial Park Recreation Center will be closed for annual maintenance and training through Sept. 26. Regularly scheduled programming will resume Sept. 27. Centennial Park Pool will remain open during this time.
Men's pancake breakfast
All men are invited to a free pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday at Murdock Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-627-6352.
Gold Star Mothers honored
Charlotte County Democrats will host a short memorial service recognizing Gold Star Mother’s Day from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the gazebo adjacent to the Vietnam War Memorial, 200 Harbor Walk Drive in Punta Gorda. Kim Hayes, chair of American Gold Star Mothers of Southwest Florida, will be the featured speaker. All veterans, Gold Star families and residents of Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties who have been vaccinated are invited to attend this non-partisan ceremony. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, contact Charlotte County Democrats at 941-764-8440.
South County pool closure
The South County Regional Park pool, dive well and splash pad, at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will be closed Sept. 25 for a swim meet. The pool will resume normal operating hours Sept. 26.
The Floridians meet
The Floridians will hold its September meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Social distancing and face masks rules will be respected. Gary Butler, from the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda, will be the guest speaker. The Floridians, which is women’s civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May, welcomes new members. For more information, call 941-255-6995 or visit the club’s website at thefloridians.club or www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Lisa Kiddon at 727-270-9917 or likiddon@alz.org.
Transportation board seeks volunteers
MPO Charlotte County Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board is seeking two volunteers: a person with a disability representing the disabled in the county and a person over 60 years of age representing the elderly in the county. Applicants must live in Charlotte County. The purpose of the LCB is to identify local service needs and to provide information, advice and direction to the Community Transportation Coordination of service to be provided to the transportation disadvantaged. The deadline for submitting an application is Oct. 5. Please go online at www.ccmpo.com or contact the MPO for an application. The MPO mailing address is: Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO, 25550 Harborview Road, Suite 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Fax: 941-883-3534 Email: office@ccmpo.com. The MPO board will elect the above positions at its Oct. 18 meeting.
CHS class reunions
Charlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more info, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
CDBIA Scavenger Hunt
The CDBIA presents the CDBIA Scavenger Hunt: Building Industry Edition on Oct. 16. Teams of four will be given a list of clues to find the signs around town. The first team to return to the meeting point and post their photos will win $500. This event is open to everyone. Each team (up to four people) is $50. Cash prize is $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. There will also be a team theme prize, so get creative with your attire for the evening. Refreshments will be served before and after the scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Affordable housing committee needs volunteer
The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is searching for one volunteer to represent low income persons and to fill the unexpired term of Joanna Pohopin. The term begins immediately and expires Nov. 10, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.