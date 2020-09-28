Scham Road closed until December

Scham Road will be closed between Burnt Store Road and Pampas Street in Punta Gorda until Dec. 1. This closure is due to construction work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit

www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov

.

Butterford Waterway Park boat ramp closedThe Butterford Waterway Park boat ramp will be closed for repairs and paving of the driveway from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9. Butterford Waterway Park is located at 13555 Marathon Blvd. in Port Charlotte. For information, contact Vicki Chichura at 941-623-1054 or Vicki.Chichura@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

