Sunrise Waterway dredge project begins Sept. 8
The Sunrise Waterway dredge project will begin Sept. 8. The project will include moving sand to the east end of Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Parking spaces near the pavilion restrooms will be cordoned off, please be aware of the construction and use caution. For information, contact Zach Patchell, Project Manager at 941-575-3609 or Zach.Patchell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Youth soccer challenge
Local Knights of Columbus San Antonio Council 12456 is sponsoring the Youth Soccer Challenge Competition from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 12 at San Antonio Catholic Church, front grassy lawn, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. The KofC Soccer Challenge is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. International champions are announced by the KofC international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls 9-14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. All contestants are recognized for their participation in the event, and the winners of each age group 9-11 and 12-14 will receive a trophy. Participants are required to bring a parent or guardian to the event. All state-mandated protocols will be followed. For additional info, contact Terry Cochran at tcochransr@yahoo.com or call 309-533-0539.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park opens Thursday
The J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park, 6941 San Casa Drive, Englewood, will open Thursday with a maximum capacity of 15 people at any given time. CDC guidelines for social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged while using the skate park. For more information about Charlotte County skate parks, go to www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and click Skate Parks.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for one of the sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Free guided walk at Tippecanoe II
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Sept. 10 or Sept. 24 on a free guided walk through Tippecanoe II Mitigation Park in Port Charlotte. This 150-acre preserve is home to several families of the threatened Florida scrub jay. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Edgewater Park Small Dog Park closed
The Edgewater Park small dog park at 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor will be closed through Sept. 28 for sod replacement. Dog owners are encouraged to share the large dog area and be considerate of one another. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks from the North Access Road to Willmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Help with CARES application
In an effort to help residents of Charlotte County who have lost wages or employment directly due to COVID-19, Charlotte County Human Services recently partnered with Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity to process applications for CARES funding. Those needing financial assistance with mortgage, rent and/or utility bills, can call 941-639-3162 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment with Kim or Megan.
Face mask distribution at Charlotte pools
Charlotte County Community Services will begin distributing free cloth face masks at all county-operated aquatic facilities on a first-come, first-served basis during current operating hours. Aquatic facilities distributing face masks are located at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood, Port Charlotte Beach Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
