Sunrise Waterway dredge project begins Tuesday
The Sunrise Waterway dredge project will begin Tuesday. The project will include moving sand to the east end of Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Parking spaces near the pavilion restrooms will be cordoned off, please be aware of the construction and use caution. For information, contact Zach Patchell, Project Manager at 941-575-3609 or Zach.Patchell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Olean Boulevard temporarily closed
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Thursday until Friday. During this time, the emergency room entrance to Fawcett Hospital will be relocated to the back. Please use the emergency room entrance on Brinson Avenue. All traffic will use Harbor Boulevard and Brinson Avenue for the detour. This closure is required for construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for one of the sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Free guided walk at Tippecanoe II
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Sept. 10 or Sept. 24 on a free guided walk through Tippecanoe II Mitigation Park in Port Charlotte. This 150-acre preserve is home to several families of the threatened Florida scrub jay. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Charlotte Players to open season
Charlotte Players chose a comedic mystery for its first show of the season, “A Shot in the Dark,” with seven performances scheduled from Sept. 11-20 at the Langdon Playhouse in Port Charlotte. Director Ken Crisp promises “plenty of laughs and surprises” in the classic French farce that will keep audiences guessing to the very end. The play concerns a maid (played by Jaeda Beverly) suspected of killing a chauffeur, with only a romantic magistrate, Paul Sevigne (Shawn Imhoof) believing her innocence. The setting is Chamber of the Examining Magistrate in Paris, where Sevigne also interviews the maid’s aristocratic employer (Rudi Wolfahrt) and his snobbish wife (Jan Weston). He must also deal with his own wife (Kyle Marie), boss (Steve Pignataro), clerk (Henry Reisinger), and police guard (David DeYoung).
Tickets are $22 for adults and $11 for students and may be ordered at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022 weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Langdon Playhouse is located at 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte.
Audience members will have their temperatures taken upon entering the theater, will be seated far enough apart to meet COVID-19 recommendations, and will be provided with masks (if needed). All areas of the theater will be sanitized with a disinfectant fog machine between shows. Actors will perform in clear shield face guards. Additional information is available at 941-255-1022.
Opposite exhibits at Visual Arts Center
The Visual Arts Center will introduce new exhibits Sept. 14, kicking off what is typically a busy season of exhibits and education. "COLOR" will be on display in the Main Gallery and "Black & White" will be on display in the Goff Gallery. Both exhibits feature a variety of 2D and 3D media, and both are focused on color, or the lack thereof. Displayed together at the VAC, the complementary exhibits create an exciting visual experience.
The VAC will host a virtual Awards Presentation for "COLOR" via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Following the awards, both exhibits will also be available as a virtual tour, at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
COVID-19 precautions include: a no-touch thermometer at the front desk to be used for group activities, plus gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant hand soap, sprays, wipes, and automatic dispensers available for staff and customers. Masks are required in accordance with the city of Punta Gorda.
Comedy for a Cause
Comedy for a Cause, the Charlotte Players’ premier fundraising event, previously was held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and featured VIP seating and dinner. The 2020 version will be held at the Langdon Playhouse and broadcast live on the Players’ Facebook page from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25. The new format was adopted by Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody, Comedy for a Cause Director Dr. Chris Constance, and Executive Producer Steve Lineberry. The group of “All Stars” includes Janie Duke, Glass Duchess Studio; Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, Port Charlotte nephrologist; Mike Moody, sales manager for Sun Broadcasting Inc. in Fort Myers; Kim Parks, membership coordinator for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce; and Amanda Stahl-Stacey, business development director for Trilogy Home Health Care.
The cast members have established an online donation goal of $1,000 each and are asking friends and the public to help. Individuals wanting to support the participants should access the Charlotte Players website at www.charlotteplayers.org, click on the Comedy for a Cause 2020 tab at the top of the page, then click on any cast members’ “Donate” link under their photo.
Sponsorship levels from $100-$1,500 are available. The sponsorship deadline is Sept. 21. Players Community Outreach Coordinator and Media Specialist Lori Wagner-Ryan is the Sponsorship Coordinator and may be reached at 941-255-1022 or lori.wagner-ryan@charlotteplayers.org.
Another major source of revenue will be the “Curtain Call” online silent auction coordinated by Jessica Cantwell, Business Development Director for Life Care Center of Punta Gorda. Cantwell is seeking items for the auction such as gift baskets, gift cards, retail items, trips, etc. Auction items will be available for bidding from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 on the Players’ Facebook page. Those interested in donating a basket or other auction item on behalf of their business may contact Cantwell via email at jessica_cantwell@lcca.com.
Off-color material presented in previous Comedy for a Cause incantations would be absent this year.
For more information, contact Lineberry at 941-626-0551 or lineberry.stephen@gmail.com or contact the Charlotte Players at 941-255-1022 or info@charlotteplayers.org.
Class For Entrepreneurs
Goodwill’s SWFL MicroEnterprise Institute Fall Class For Entrepreneurs begins Sept. 14. Due to COVID-19, this class will be held virtually. The six-week, two night a week evening class assists individuals with a business idea in developing a plan to guide their start-up process. Subject matter experts and experienced business coaches work with participants each evening to develop their plans. Classes meet Monday and Thursday evenings from 6p.m.-8 pm using Zoom meetings which can be accessed using a computer or smart phone. To apply contact Dorothy Browning at 239-995-2106, ext. 2215, or go to www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise.
Edgewater Park Small Dog Park closed
The Edgewater Park small dog park at 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor will be closed through Sept. 28 for sod replacement. Dog owners are encouraged to share the large dog area and be considerate of one another. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
