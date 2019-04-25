Special day for DeSoto athletes

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office co-hosted the 2019 Special Olympics/Law Enforcement Torch Run in Arcadia last Thursday. First-responders, DeSoto Memorial Hospital staff, DeSoto school board members, the business community and the public joined in the torch run with the athletes. Congratulations to the sponsors and participants.

 PHOTO BY PRISCILLA MCDANIEL

