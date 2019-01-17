Tickling the ivories in Arcadia

I was passing by Time Once Again and I heard the sound of a piano coming from inside. I walked in and discovered a beautiful 1955 Baldwin Upright piano had just been purchased by Leslie Bickett (pictured) from Arcadia. "I played the piano many years ago and I'm going to start playing again" she explained. Arcadia certainly has become a destination point in Florida for antiques—Jimmy Peters
