The Twentieth Century Literary Club met for the traditional annual club picnic on May 20 at the country home of Connie Bateman. Connie’s house and porch were beautifully decorated with candlesticks and spring flowers in antique baskets and bowls. Connie was assisted with hostessing duties by club officers Jolaine Konstantinidis, Shelly Baumann, Irene Pooser and Michelle Potter. Sangria punch and iced tea were offered as the ladies gathered and visited. Following a blessing given by Sue Ellen Smith, the ladies enjoyed a meal of assorted summer salads furnished by club members and desserts furnished by the officers.
President Jolaine Konstantinidis chaired the business meeting. She thanked the hostesses for the evening and expressed gratitude to all club members for the delicious evening meal. She also thanked the club for the wonderful year we have shared. Jolaine was thanked for her able service as club president for 2018-2019. She provided club members with bookmarks she created for summer reading and printed with wonderful quotes. She then introduced Ruth Dunn as 2019-2020 president. The program theme for next year will be “Famous Spouses.”
Following the roll call and minutes, retiring secretary/treasurer Irene Pooser was presented with a bouquet of flowers and a beautiful card for holding the position since 2001. Irene expressed her gratitude for being allowed to serve the club.
Other agenda items: DeSoto High School senior Emily Smith was announced as the recipient of the club scholarship for 2019 to assist with her college education. A card was circulated for Honorary Life Member Betty Aaron, as she faces health issues. And members with perfect attendance for the year were announced and commended: Ruth Dunn, Debbie Hackney, Michele Keen, Jolaine Konstantinidis, Irene Pooser and Sylvia Reinhart.
Books suggested for summer reading were The Home for Unwanted Girls by Joanna Goodman and the Vera Stanhope Series and The Shetland Series by Ann Cleeves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.