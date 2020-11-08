Most local, state and federal government offices will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Here's what that means for you.
Charlotte County:
Garbage/recycling pickup: No change in collection for county and Punta Gorda residents. Both transfer stations will be closed. The Zemel Road Landfill will remain open.
Utilities: Closed. Payments can be made at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Libraries, pools and recreation centers: Closed.
Skate Parks: Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park is open; J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park is closed.
Charlotte County Transit: Closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office: Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
Sarasota County:
Garbage/recycling pickup: No change in collection for county or North Port residents. The Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, and the Citizens' Convenience Center, at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. All hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing. Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 S. Jackson Road will be closed
Libraries, recreation centers: Closed.
Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County: Closed.
SCAT, including paratransit service and the Siesta Key Breeze: Operating on the COVID-19 modified bus schedule.
Sarasota County CARES Call Center 941-861-CARE (2273): Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.