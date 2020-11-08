Most local, state and federal government offices will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day. 

Here's what that means for you.

Charlotte County:

Garbage/recycling pickup: No change in collection for county and Punta Gorda residents. Both transfer stations will be closed. The Zemel Road Landfill will remain open.

Utilities: Closed. Payments can be made at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.

Libraries, pools and recreation centers: Closed.

Skate Parks: Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park is open; J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park is closed.

Charlotte County Transit: Closed.


Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office: Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.

Sarasota County:

Garbage/recycling pickup: No change in collection for county or North Port residents. The Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, and the Citizens' Convenience Center, at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. All hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing. Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 S. Jackson Road will be closed

Libraries, recreation centers: Closed.

Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County: Closed.

SCAT,  including paratransit service and the Siesta Key Breeze: Operating on the COVID-19 modified bus schedule.

Sarasota County CARES Call Center 941-861-CARE (2273): Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

