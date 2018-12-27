Warm gifts at the holidays
Nursing students with Katie Favara’s LPN class at the Family Service Center in Arcadia donated gifts to those at the DeSoto Health & Rehab center. Pictured are students and staff: Briana Garcia, Omar Garcia, Guadalupe Montes, Abraham Rivera, Abril Rivera, Cassie Rodgers, Dalia Romero, Malissa Weir and Amanda Zamora. And you can bet these warm gifts of holiday cheer were most welcomed.
