Police lights

BROWNVILLE - A 59-year-old Sebring man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along U.S. 17 north of Arcadia on Sunday night. 

The man, not identified in the report from Florida Highway Patrol, was driving a pickup truck northbound on U.S. 17 just north of the small community of Brownville at about 7:30 p.m. 

It was just north of County Road 600 in the left lane when it traveled off the road, into a grass median and struck a cement culvert. 

The pickup then careened across the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 and overturned after entering the west shoulder. 

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. He was declared dead at the scene of the wreck. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

