topical Cops: Man killed in single vehicle crash Staff Report Aug 23, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A 59-year-old Sebring man was killed in a DeSoto County crash on Sunday night near Brownville, north of Arcadia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BROWNVILLE - A 59-year-old Sebring man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along U.S. 17 north of Arcadia on Sunday night. The man, not identified in the report from Florida Highway Patrol, was driving a pickup truck northbound on U.S. 17 just north of the small community of Brownville at about 7:30 p.m. It was just north of County Road 600 in the left lane when it traveled off the road, into a grass median and struck a cement culvert. The pickup then careened across the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 and overturned after entering the west shoulder. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. He was declared dead at the scene of the wreck. The crash remains under investigation. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Florida City man, 79, dies in crash Florida Animal Friends awards grant to support spay/neuter services for outdoor cats in DeSoto County DeSoto Chamber moving to new location Organization aims to cut back on Arcadia feral cat population DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce moving to new location Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Local YouTube celeb buys 93-acre parcel in Englewood Englewood eateries temporarily close due to COVID Red tide still haunting Gulf beaches A new Harpoon Harry's would need a zone change Red tide intensifies at local beaches Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.