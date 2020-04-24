COVID-19 cases in Charlotte County have increased 38% since Wednesday, according to numbers from the Florida Department of Health.
Cases in the county increased by 18 Wednesday and 38 Thursday, coming to a total of 199 cases Friday evening.
Just the week before, between April 11 and April 17, the county’s cases increased by 27.
In comparison, cases in Sarasota County have only increased by 6% in that time period, up to 314 total cases, and cases in Lee County increased by almost 17% up to 940 cases Friday morning.
Florida saw 5,780 new cases of coronavirus this week between Friday and last Friday, 328 of those coming from Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota and Lee counties.
Statewide, this is a decline from the previous week’s 6,785 additional cases and the state’s peak so far at 7,700 new cases in the week between April 4 and April 10.
Between April 18 and April 24, the state also saw 320 more deaths from the virus, when the previous week saw 307 deaths.
There are 355 long-term care facilities statewide with positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, with 2,682 cases and 296 deaths. Six of those facilities are in Charlotte County, 13 in Sarasota County, two in DeSoto and 17 in Lee County.
Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, as of Friday evening:
Florida
• Total positive cases: 30,533 (826 non-Florida residents)
• Deaths: 1,046
• Total hospitalized: 4,817
• Total tested: 319,619 (9.5% positive)
• Age range of cases: 0 to 107 (25.1% 65 years or older)
• Total cases in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 2,682
• Total deaths in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 296 (28.3% of total deaths)
Charlotte County
• Total positive cases: 199 (1 non-Florida residents)
• Deaths: 14
• Total hospitalized: 30
• Total tested: 1,791 (11.1% positive)
• Age range of cases: 14 to 100 (60.1% 65 years or older)
• Total cases in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 52
• Total deaths in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 5 (45.5% of total deaths)
Sarasota County
• Total positive cases: 314 (16 non-Florida residents)
• Deaths: 32
• Total hospitalized: 111
• Total tested: 4,044 (7.8% positive)
• Age range of cases: 0 to 102 (52.3% 65 years or older)
• Total cases in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 54
• Total deaths in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 14 (43.8% of total deaths)
Desoto County
• Total positive cases: 24 (0 non-Florida residents)
• Deaths: 4
• Total hospitalized: 8
• Total tested: 472 (5.1% positive)
• Age range of cases: 27 to 92 (33.3% 65 years or older)
• Total cases in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 2
• Total deaths in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 0
Lee County
• Total positive cases: 940 (35 non-Florida residents)
• Deaths: 36
• Total hospitalized: 197
• Total tested: 9,416 (10% positive)
• Age range of cases: 0 to 100 (33.5% 65 years or older)
• Total cases in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 81
• Total deaths in long-term care facilities (staff and residents): 12 (33.3% of total deaths)
