SARASOTA — Less than a week after beginning to accept applications, the county's Emergency Rental Assistance Program paid out its first grant.
A payment of $5,700 was issued Tuesday for rental assistance, according to a county news release.
ERAP pays landlords and utilities companies directly.
Through noon Wednesday there were 432 applications in progress and 332 applications submitted, in addition to the application that had been approved.
More than 80 applications were begun in the first hour the program portal opened on May 5.
ERAP ambassadors have assisted more than 100 applicants and more than 500 calls about the program have been answered by the ERAP Call Center and Sarasota County Contact Center, according to the release.
For more information on ERAP, visit SCGov.net/rent or call 941-861-7368 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The state began its own assistance program this week, called OUR — Opportunities for Utilities and Rental Assistance — Florida, with more than $800 million available out of $1.4 billion the Department of the Treasury issued to Florida.
The balance, including the funds the county is disbursing, went to local governments.
Like ERAP, OUR Florida is focused on renters whose household income (AMI) is at or below 80% of the area median income in their county.
It, too, will prioritize renters with income at or below 50% AMI and families who have experienced unemployment within the past 90 days.
The basic eligibility standards are:
• Renting a home. Renters throughout the state may apply.
• Having an income at or below 80% of the AMI.
• Having qualified for unemployment, experienced a loss of income, incurred significant costs or faced financial hardships due to the recent public health emergency.
• Being at risk of losing the home, or living in unstable or unhealthy conditions.
To learn more, visit OURFlorida.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.