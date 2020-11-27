As the Thanksgiving holiday approached, COVID-19 related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continued to increase in the state and our local counties.
Florida Department of Health’s dashboard tracking COVID-19 on Friday afternoon showed that 963,751 Florida residents have tested positive for the virus; 18,363 died as a result. The state did not update the dashboard on Thanksgiving. The numbers posted Friday showed the highest number of new cases reported Wednesday with 10,154 new cases and 6,674 on Thursday.
The upward trend was seen in Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota and Lee counties as well.
Statistics from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26 showed the following:
In DeSoto County, whose resident population is under 37,000, there were 178 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 from the previous week, making its total 2,334 on Friday. There was one more death in DeSoto County, making the county’s death toll stand at 34.
Charlotte County had a total of 386 new cases from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, for a total of 4,930 residents who have tested positive. There were 13 new deaths, making the count stand at 192 lives lost to COVID-19.
In Sarasota County, there were 1,133 new cases, making its total 13,070. The county also had 17 more deaths for a total of 388.
Lee County added 1,659 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 28,692 residents who have tested positive. There were 18 more deaths from the coronavirus for the week, bringing the number of resident deaths to 574.
The situation was a bit more positive concerning the number of hospitalizations in DeSoto and Sarasota counties. Patients hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 went down from 14 to 10 at DeSoto Memorial Hospital, and in Sarasota the patient caseload went down from 107 to 80 as of Friday, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).
However, Charlotte County’s three hospitals combined had 47 COVID-19 patients versus 38 the previous week.
There were more ICU beds available in DeSoto and Charlotte counties from a week ago, when full capacity was reached at all four hospitals, according to AHCA data. On Friday there was one ICU bed open at DeSoto Memorial Hospital and two each at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, and three ICU beds available at Fawcett Memorial Hospital at 1 p.m. The situation is fluid, however, and this data could change at any time. Also, ICU data does not indicate that how many COVID-19 patients, if any, would be in those units.
With schools closed over the Thanksgiving holiday, some statistics were not updated by the public schools in our area.
Charlotte County Public School’s dashboard showed that there were four new cases Tuesday and 11 new cases of students testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday — the day before Thanksgiving — for a total of 15. The cases were at the Adult and Community Education school (1), Charlotte High School (2), Murdock Middle School (1), Charlotte Harbor Center (3), Deep Creek Elementary (1), East Elementary (1), Myakka River Elementary (2), Peace River Elementary (1), Port Charlotte High School (2), and Sallie Jones Elementary (1).
Last week Charlotte County Public Schools District spokesman Mike Riley that the district has been exceedingly careful in “following CDC guidelines.” Students are required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer and constant cleaning at the schools helped to prevent higher numbers, he said.
Sarasota County’s public school district reported no new cases moving toward the break. There were no new cases at Englewood Elementary among staff and students, and no new cases at Venice Elementary, Venice Middle School and Venice High. However, there were two current students who had tested positive at Venice Elementary.
DeSoto County’s public schools district last posted an update on Nov. 20; no new data was available.
