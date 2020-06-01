Where can I get a COVID-19 test?
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Free COVID-19 testing will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in a drive-thru-style format for adults. All people must stay in their vehicles. Results may take seven to 10 days. No antibody testing is available.
Today, June 1: Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. No appointment necessary.
Tuesday: South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. No appointment necessary.
Tuesday: Charlotte County Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Appointments must be made by registering at: https://coadfl.org/covid-19-testing-assessment/.
Thursday: Charlotte County Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Appointments must be made by registering at: https://coadfl.org/covid-19-testing-assessment/.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available by appointment for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting at the following locations.
Tuesday: 8 a.m.-noon at Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel. To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883.
Wednesday: 8 a.m.-noon at Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port. To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883.
For those who are asymptomatic and would like to be tested:
Daily: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. walk-up testing Robert L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th St, Sarasota.
Daily: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. drive-thru testing at the Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota.
DESOTO COUNTY
Call your primary care doctor, or one of these local providers: DOH DeSoto at (863) 491-7580, Twin Rivers Medical Center (863) 494-8401, Millennium (941) 769-2934, Catalyst (863) 448-9242 or DMH (863) 494-3535. Once you have been swabbed, stay home and self-isolate until you receive your test results, advises DeSoto County officials.
