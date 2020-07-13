VENICE — The Venice Community Center will be the site again for COVID-19 drive-thru testing this week.
The testing takes place by appointment from 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday and Thursday. It is being conducted by Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County.
The Venice Community Center is at 326 Nokomis Ave. S. in Venice. There will be 100 COVID-19 tests available per day, according to the Department of Health.
"This community-based COVID-19 testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting," the city of Venice said in a social media posting. "However, there are slots available for others without current symptoms seeking a test."
Appointments are necessary. To set up an appointment, call 941-861-2883 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
"Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria and then be given an appointment if they meet the criteria," the post stated. "Appointments are limited, however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future."
Those taking part in the tests will need to stay in their car, wear a face mask if they have one and have a photo identification available, the city said.
"DOH Sarasota medical staff will oversee and assist each patient with throat swabbing," it said. "Drivers will then proceed to the testing site exit... Bicyclists and pedestrians can be accommodated as long as they have appointments."
Officials are stressing social distancing and noting anyone using public transportation to arrive will need to use it to depart.
Test results will be available in about four to five days, the Department of Health said.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has reopened the COVID-19 test site at the Charlotte County Sports Park. The test site located at the Cooper Street Recreational Center in Punta Gorda is no longer operational.
The drive-thru testing site at the Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, will be open from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Residents can secure an appointment for testing by registering at: https://coadfl.org/.
Individuals must be 18 years and older. Appointments are not required; however, it does speed up the process by registering ahead.
All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Results may take up to seven-10 business days.
Other COVID-19 testing locations available:
• Publix by Florida Division of Emergency Management: 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Monday-Friday beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last. Appointments are not required. No cost.
• CVS Pharmacy: 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Hours are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. By appointment only. Register at CVS.com. No cost.
• Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida: 4300 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Must meet CDC criteria for testing. Individuals must be 18 years and older. Call ahead at 844-342-7935.
• Local providers: Most Charlotte County doctors are doing testing for current patients. Contact your current provider for more information.
DESOTO COUNTY
A community COVID-19 testing site will be available from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and beginning July 16, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Turner Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
Testing is free and available to anyone regardless of symptoms. No prescription is required. Pre-registration, however, is encouraged by calling 863-993-4601, ext. 1.
The test used will be a nasal swab. Once samples are collected they will be sent to a commercial lab for testing and results will be provided as soon as they are available. For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com/covid-19-information-and-resources.
