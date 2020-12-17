Florida should be getting 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, according to state and local officials — but not all local hospitals will be getting the first doses.
Pending Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospital locations that did not receive doses in the first allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. These hospital locations span 43 counties.
Area hospitals on the list include Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Englewood Community Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital.
Not on the initial list are Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte or Bayfront Health Venice, or DeSoto Memorial Hospital in Arcadia. You can find the list of hospitals at www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Hospital-Locations-1.pdf
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state's initial distribution plan for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
"Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospital locations that did not receive doses in the first allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine," the Governor's office stated.
"The state is able to distribute this vaccine to a large number of hospitals as the Moderna vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage."
For video updates of the Governor's plan, visit www.youtube.com/c/GovernorRonDeSantis/videos
