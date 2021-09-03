COVID-19 has hit rural communities hard. There are fewer available hospital beds, and paramedics are facing longer wait times offloading patients in the emergency room.
To compound matters, DeSoto County Fire and EMS is getting stretched thin due to COVID-19 outbreaks among its first responders.
Meanwhile, many are flocking to their local emergency room to get tested for COVID-19 while others are using the ER for non-emergency care.
“Using the ER as a testing center takes time and bogs down the system,” said DeSoto Memorial Hospital spokesperson Sarah Hipp.
She said many are coming to the emergency room seeking a test after being around someone in their household who has tested positive.
“There are testing sites in the area,” Hipp said. “We are not a testing site.”
Hipp said the public should proceed to a testing center in their area for a test.
“Of course, if they are having COVID symptoms, absolutely come to the hospital,” she added.
Hipp said DeSoto Memorial’s ER is “seeing about 20% of visitors who are not in need of urgent care.” She said 20% of 30 people is significant, but the situation worsens when 20% of 60 people do not need to be in the emergency room.
Feeling the impact of COVID-19 is DeSoto County Fire and EMS, whose Chief Chad Jorgensen, said, “The delta variant is the worst variant so far, for us.”
He said the department is challenged on several fronts. Members of Fire and EMS have been stricken with the coronavirus, and some of them have “long haul” symptoms.
“They are out longer,” he said, “some running for up to five or six shifts.”
But those with milder symptoms or just testing positive, still have to stay out of work a certain number of days.
First responders on the job are facing increasing difficulties.
“We have delayed offloads,” Jorgensen said, explaining that EMS workers cannot just drop off a patient at the door. They have to wait until the hospital staff allows them entry to the ER when a bed becomes available.
If the truck is sitting there waiting for the busy emergency room staff to free up a space for their transport, they cannot respond to another call.
Patients in the northern portion of DeSoto County are usually taken to DeSoto Memorial, Jorgensen said, adding that those in the southern part of DeSoto County are more likely to be transported to Charlotte County hospitals, which also have experienced crowded emergency rooms and increased admissions.
Jorgensen said he has seen an uptick in calls for sick people, but he couldn’t determine whether they were all COVID-related.
In August, DeSoto Fire and EMS responded to 112 sick-related calls.
“This almost doubled from July,” he said.
In July, EMS responded to 66 calls, which were below May’s 71 and June’s 80 calls.
Unlike larger fire and EMS departments, which would have more EMS trucks and fire engines, DeSoto County has just four rescue trucks and four fire engines. However, he said, each of the fire engines has Advanced Life Saving (ALS) abilities, but the engines cannot transport a patient — only EMS trucks can.
This means that while a patient can receive the same care they would get in an ambulance or in the ER, the fire engines have to wait until a truck is free to take the patient to the hospital.
Jorgensen said the situation has become so dire with offload times expanding, that EMS is going as far as North Port to bring patients to the ER there, which is part of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
He said at one point, there was an offload time of four hours, but that was exceptional. Many, however, have been there for two hours.
Hospital capacity on Friday reflected the community spread of the delta variant, whose patients are overwhelming some hospitals in the state and nation.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital has a 49-bed capacity, said Hipp. But some beds, such as the obstetrics unit, can be used to accommodate other patients, including those with COVID-19, she said.
Bed capacity at DeSoto Memorial Hospital was listed as having a total of 30 inpatient beds by the U.S. Government’s Health and Human Services website. This doesn’t take into account a hospital’s configuration change as has been the case at a number of facilities during the pandemic.
According to the HHS site updated Aug. 30, there were 10% of beds available at DeSoto Memorial Hospital, and one ICU bed open out of the hospital’s eight.
At Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, which has a 156-bed capacity, 108 inpatient beds were occupied, meaning about a third — 30.77% — were available. Of the 18 ICU beds, 14 were occupied.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte had 161 inpatient beds occupied out of its 254, with 36.61% available. Of the 22 ICU beds, 18 were occupied.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital had 173 inpatients beds occupied out of its 253-bed capacity, leaving 31.62% patient beds open. All of Fawcett’s 23 ICU beds were occupied.
Englewood Community Hospital had 50 inpatient beds occupied, out of 69 total. Seven of its eight ICU beds were occupied as well.
