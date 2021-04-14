Two DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office deputies were hospitalized after a woman, who was in possession of over 100 grams of methamphetamine, struck a deputy with a truck and dragged her alongside the road for several feet, according to the sheriff’s office.
A DCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on a black Dodge 1500 truck pulling a sedan with a two wheel trailer, which didn’t have functional lights, according to DCSO.
The driver, Mark Ramirez, 49, had an active warrant out of Hardee County and was placed under arrest.
A DCSO K9 deputy, Kita, performed a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted the presence of narcotics, deputies said. A loaded revolver and two bags of methamphetamine totaling 8.34 grams were found in the car door, deputies said.
A female deputy arrived on scene to search the passenger of the vehicle, Amanda Robinson, 40.
Robinson jumped into the truck as the deputy attempted to search her person. Three deputies on scene attempted to stop Robinson. She struck one of the deputies with the truck and dragged her along the roadside for several feet, according to deputies.
Robinson sped away from the scene on Ami Drive in Arcadia and drove to the end of Airport Road, where she crashed the truck, deputies said.
Shortly after Robinson was arrested, an Arcadia resident called DCSO and said that they witnessed a white female throwing plastic bags out of the truck window, so they stopped, stayed with the bags and called the Sheriff’s Office, according to the arrest report. In the ditch, deputies found three plastic bags containing a white crystal-like substance, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
The methamphetamine found on the side of the road totaled 101.61 grams, according to deputies.
The deputy who was hit by the truck was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital’s emergency room, and doctors determined that her shoulder had been fractured as a result of the impact.
Another deputy was hospitalized and diagnosed with a broken thumb, which happened while he was attempting to place Robinson into custody.
Robinson, of Wauchula, Fla. was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement with serious bodily injury, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, trafficking in methamphetamine, providing false identification to law enforcement, tampering with evidence, driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She is being held at the DeSoto County Jail on $54,120 bond.
The driver of the truck, Mark James Ramirez, also of Wauchula, Fla. was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the DeSoto County Jail on $9,500 bond.
Neither had bonded out as of Wednesday evening.
